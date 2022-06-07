ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New York Rolls Out Child-Resistant Pot Packaging Rules, and Street Dealers Shrug

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Jun 6 7:13pm EDT by THE CITY. Proposed packaging and sales restrictions from a state board preview the future of cannabis consumption in New York — drained of the eye-catching colors and candy concepts that street sellers from Washington Square to Washington Heights use to...

brooklyneagle.com

