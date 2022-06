If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, I have a great suggestion for you! There is a hidden place, it's like a secret gem, located in the West Valley part of Yakima and it's called Gilbert Cellars. Before COVID-19, Gilbert Cellars Ranch would have these amazing music concerts out on their property. They called this series of concerts, Music in the Vines.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO