A hush fell on the multitudes of people gathered in Bais Faiga hall. They had come from all over Lakewood to attend the Annual P’eylim Lev L’Achim asifah, and it promised to be an inspiring evening. An elderly talmid chacham with a long white beard and suit sans tie had just begun to speak. He extolled the accomplishments of the indefatigable volunteers of Lev L’Achim. Then he opened a sefer full of chiddushim on sugyos in Shas. He began reading the names of the authors of the various simanim and the names of the sugyos, stopping at various points to exclaim, “These bachurim just learned their first blatt of Gemara two years ago, and now they’re writing chiddushim on so-and-so sugya!” He looked like a proud grandfather schepping nachas from his grandchildren’s accomplishments.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO