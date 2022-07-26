Best OLED TV 2022: brilliant budget and premium OLED TVs

Best OLED TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best OLED TVs you can buy in 2022.

If you're looking for the best TV, you're most likely focused on OLED TVs, such is their reputation for awesome performance. But OLED TVs aren't all born equal, despite the fact that almost all of them use the same LG Display-sourced panel.

So which should you buy? You're about to find out, because we've run the rule over every major OLED TV released and have produced this list of the very best that are available right now.

Towards the bottom of this page, below the specific TV recommendations, you'll also find our OLED explainer and a dedicated guide to choosing the right OLED TV , but right now here's the abridged version of the latter.

How to choose the best OLED TV for you

There's a huge amount to consider when choosing a new OLED TV, but the biggest things are the money and space that you have available.

Size really does matter with TVs. Are you looking for a theater-like experience in your living room? Then you need to get the biggest OLED TV you can afford. If your budget is limited, it might even be worth sacrificing a little bit of picture quality and some next-gen features for a few extra inches of screen real estate.

Alternatively, you might have a specific size of TV in mind and an appetite for the best picture quality available. In that case, you need to prioritize performance and, if desired, next-gen features (more on which below).

Luckily, OLED TVs are now available in sizes ranging from 42 inches right up to a monstrous 98 inches, so you've got plenty of choice.

Are you planning to combine your new TV with a dedicated sound system? You probably should, because most OLED TVs sound only decent, and a picture that's amazing deserves sound that matches. That said, if you're determined to keep things neat and rely on the in-built speakers, check our reviews to make sure that they're good – there are some models that have very innovative and strong-sounding audio solutions.

If you're a gamer, it's also worth considering the next-gen gaming features of your prospective new TV. Xbox Series X and PS5 gamers can gain a competitive advantage on certain games if their TV supports 4K 120Hz , while VRR support can result in a smoother gameplay experience. ALLM , meanwhile, simply ensures that you automatically get the best visual experience from both games and movies / TV shows. If you're a more casual gamer or not a gamer at all, you can pretty much disregard these features, and doing so will usually save you a lot of cash.

The best OLED TVs you can buy

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, Clark)

The world’s first QD-OLED TV might not be a game-changer, but it is brilliant

Screen size: 55" (also available in 65") | Type: QD-OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Google TV | HDMI inputs: 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 28" x 48" x 1.75"

Supremely natural, authentic picture Bright highlights that others miss Excellent sound by TV standards LG OLEDs are better for gaming Not outright brighter than an LG G2 Bravia CAM's usefulness is dubious

QD-OLED, which is (broadly speaking) designed to blend the best qualities of both OLED and QLED, is finally here in the form of Sony’s A95K.

OLED has become the premium TV technology of choice thanks to its perfect blacks, pixel-level contrast control, near-perfect viewing angles, super-thin designs and increasingly aggressive pricing, and QD-OLED is expected to overcome its main limitation – brightness.

If you’re therefore expecting the A95K to be vastly brighter than the best standard OLED TVs, you might be slightly disappointed. Side-by-side with LG's G2 (the brightest standard OLED available) there's little to choose between the two in terms of peak brightness.

But while the A95K isn't brighter than the brightest traditional OLED TV, it does deliver better bright highlights with subtle shades and colors that its non-QD-OLED rivals miss.

In less cultured hands, the added color vibrancy of QD-OLED’s Quantum Dots could lead to exaggerated vibrancy, but Sony’s careful, authenticity-led approach means the A95K is balanced and natural, and the fine detail, sharpness and three-dimensionality that its flagship 2021 OLEDs exhibited remains.

The bundled Bravia CAM – a camera that magnetically attaches to the rear of the set and peeks over the top of the screen – isn't terribly useful now and possibly never will be, but for picture quality the A95K is a star. It sounds great by TV standards too, thanks to its bespoke Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which utilizes actuators that imperceptibly vibrate the whole screen to make sound.

In short, for movies and TV shows, in SDR and HDR and at all resolutions, the Sony A95K is exceptional. Hardcore gamers, particularly those on Xbox Series X, will still be better served by an LG G2, which has more HDMI 2.1 sockets, a Dolby Vision game mode and an HGiG setting, but for everyone else this is, albeit by a relatively slim margin, the new gold standard.

Read the full Sony XR-55A95K review

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, The Bubble)

LG’s C-series OLED is still the model to buy in 2022

Screen size: 65" (also available in 42", 48", 55", 77", 83") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 22 | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 1.8"

Bright and punchy but still authentic Unbeatable gaming specs Engaging sound The best OLEDs are brighter Slight bass rattle

While there are certainly reasons that you might want to opt for a rival, LG's OLEDs have been the go-to premium TV of choice for most people for years now. That means there's huge anticipation for each year's new models – particularly those in the C-series, which have typically been the sweet spot between performance, features and price.

That said, last year saw a picture quality gap emerge between the C-series and the brighter G-series. There’s a gap this year, too; this year’s C2 has the ‘Brightness Booster’ technology of last year’s G1, while the new G2 takes things to ‘Brightness Booster Max’ levels.

Having put both the G2 and C2 through their paces, we’re happy to proclaim that while the G2 certainly justifies its position at the top of LG’s 2022 OLED range, the C2 is still the model that most people should buy.

While not as bright as the G2, the new C2 is brighter than all of last year's LG OLEDs. There’s noticeably more punch to the whole image, which pops much more effectively, and there’s significantly greater contrast and dark detail. Crucially, there’s no down side, either. There’s nothing artificial to the image – it’s lifted, but naturally, with no detriment to the colors or black depth.

The C2’s punchier, more attacking delivery is a definite improvement over last year's C1, too, although there’s also a slight rattle from the speaker cabinet when the set is challenged by very deep bass, which is a bit of a shame.

As is now expected of LG's premium OLEDs, the feature set is practically flawless, particularly where next-gen gaming is concerned.

Those with seriously discerning tastes and the budget with which to satisfy them will find it worth levelling up to the G2 or Sony’s A95K, but the C2 is the current performance-per-pound champ of 2022.

Read the full LG OLED65C2 review

(Image credit: Future)

An astonishingly good ‘small’ OLED TV

Screen size: 48 inches (also available at 42") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Google TV | HDMI inputs: 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 24.6" x 42.1" x 2.4"

Extraordinarily sharp, solid, detailed Effortless naturalism Good HDMI 2.1 feature set Not as bright or insightful as some LG C2 has even better gaming specs

For reasons unknown, Sony didn’t launch a new 48-inch OLED TV last year. Instead, 2020’s A9 (A9S in the US) was tasked with holding the fort against increasingly large ranks of rivals for almost two years.

Thankfully, relief is finally at hand in the form of the Sony XR-48A90K – Sony’s flagship OLED for those who don’t have the space for its new A95K QD-OLED (above), which isn’t available below 55 inches.

Has the A90K been worth the wait? And does it deliver a true flagship performance? It’s a resounding yes to both questions.

The 48-inch Sony A90K OLED is a force to be reckoned with. It might not quite have the flawless gaming feature set of an LG OLED, but it’s close, and a very good gaming TV in its own right, particularly if you’re a PS5 player.

Where the A90K is almost flawless is in its picture quality. We’ve never before tested a TV this size that’s this good, and while we’re yet to test the new 48-inch LG C2, it’s really going to have to go some to beat this Sony on pure picture quality.

Read the full Sony XR-48A90K review

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, The Adam Project)

LG dazzles with its finest, brightest OLED yet

Screen size: 65" (also available in 55", 77", 83") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 22 | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 32" x 57" x 1"

LG’s brightest OLED pictures yet Typically deep blacks, rich colors Improved Gallery design Substantially pricier than the C2 Not as bright as premium LCD TVs No stand in box

While not a change that all buyers appreciated, LG decided in 2021 that its premium G-series OLED TVs needed more than just a fancier design to make them a compelling step-up alternative to the brand’s all-conquering C series.

So 2021’s G1 benefited from a new, higher brightness ‘Evo’ panel that the C1 did not get – and instantly did a much better job of justifying its higher price.

LG has continued this approach for 2022: while the new C2 does now have an Evo panel, the G2 boasts a new heat sink element that allows it to be driven even harder – or brighter, in other words – than its predecessor.

The OLED65G2 is easily LG’s best OLED TV yet. Its sound is a solid improvement over LG’s 2021 built-in audio, while the extra brightness it achieves thanks to its new heat sink and accompanying new processor delivers nothing but positives, enriching everything from basic HD SDR to sparkling 4K HDR and the finest graphical wares of the latest gaming consoles and PCs. All without anything looking forced or like ‘brightness for brightness sake’.

The extent of the improvements over the new C2 panel are more gentle than dramatic, to the extent that we still think the cheaper model is the better buy for most people. The cost issue is even more worthy of thought if you’re not wall-mounting and will therefore need to budget for the optional stand.

While not truly extreme, though, the OLED65G2’s advantages are not only easy for anyone to see, but crucially lift pretty much every image frame to a higher level. So if you’re an enthusiast who just can’t rest unless you know you’re getting the best home theater experience available, the OLED65G2 is going to be seriously hard to resist.

Read the full LG OLED65G2 review

(Image credit: Future / Netflix, Hustle)

Samsung’s first Quantum Dot OLED TV makes a dazzling debut

Screen size: 65 inches (also available in 55") | Type: QD-OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 32.5" x 56.9" x 1.6"

Spectacularly vibrant and dynamic Peerless viewing angles Excellent gaming support Needs tweaking for best results Imperfect skin tones Some brightness instability

In any sane AV world, we’d be lauding the Samsung S95B as the world’s first Quantum Dot OLED TV. After all, Samsung basically invented the technology. Yet in the end it was actually Sony that gave us our first QD-OLED TV in the glorious form of the A95K.

Samsung has marked the arrival of its first QD OLED TV with quite the design statement. The S95B really is incredibly thin over the vast majority of its rear – just a couple of millimetres deep, in fact.

Connectivity is impressive. In particular, all four of the provided HDMI ports are true 2.1 affairs that are able to handle 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and there's an HGiG mode for better HDR accuracy with games. Dolby Vision isn't supported. of course, for gaming or for movie content.

The S95B boasts phenomenal contrast. On the one hand it instantly delivers the sort of immaculate, ultra deep blacks long associated with the best of the OLED world, while on the other it delivers levels of brightness – both in small highlights and, even more noticeably, across the whole screen – that we haven’t seen before on any regular OLED TV. Including LG’s brilliant new G2 series. It 'pops' more than the Sony A95K, too.

Basically Samsung, as usual, seems more prepared than its rivals to take the brakes off, and while that means it's not quite as subtle and accurate as the best sets here (skin tones in particular look a bit off at times), it does provide unparalleled thrills. It sounds surprisingly decent, too, given the super-thin chassis, though bass is rather lacking and you'd be wise to partner a picture this good with sound that matches via a soundbar or home theater system.

Read the full Samsung QE65S95B review

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s step-down OLED is a bang-for-buck champ

Screen size: 55" (also available in 65", 83") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Google TV | HDMI inputs: 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 28" x 48" x 2.1"

Super-sharp and detailed Punchy and vibrant but natural Superb motion handling Not as good for gaming as an LG

We rate products on a performance-per-pound basis. That’s always been the What Hi-Fi? way. We’re not looking simply for the absolute best product in each category, as that would invariably involve recommending one of the most expensive products in each category; we’re looking for the best bang for your buck. The product that best balances performance, features and price.

On that metric, the A80J is a stunner. This step-down model in Sony’s 2021 OLED range certainly isn’t quite as good as its flagship sibling but, by offering most of what makes the A90J great at a much more competitive price, it’s turned out to be one of the very best TVs you can buy.

While not quite as bright and punchy as its flagship sibling, it's not far off, and that means it's still capable of producing more impactful highlights than rivals such as the LG C1. It's just as sharp and detailed as the A90J, too, which makes it an incredibly crisp and three-dimensional performer. What's most impressive is how the A80J combines the spectacular with the natural and authentic – no other TV available right now, bar the A90J and A95K, delivers on creative intent as faithfully.

The A80J has a 30W Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system, which uses actuators to vibrate the screen in order to create sound. It means the audio is tied to visuals in a way that TVs from other manufacturers can't match. The sound is also weightier and more spacious than that produced by similarly priced rivals, and there's impressive punch and dynamic range on offer, too.

Read the full Sony XR-55A80J review

(Image credit: Future / Leonardo, Amazon Prime)

It's very expensive, but the A90J is worth every penny

Screen size: 55" (also available in 65", 83") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Google TV | HDMI inputs: 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 28" x 48" x 1.6"

Outstanding picture quality Superb motion handling Impressive sound LGs make better gaming TVs Expensive

While Sony’s OLEDs are highly regarded, it’s typically been hard to justify buying one over a rival LG. Historically, the Sony has a more authentic picture and better sound but is also a step behind on features and usability – and at least a level or two more expensive.

But what if Sony could produce a TV with most of those previously missing features, a more satisfying user experience, and a unique high-quality movie streaming app, all while raising the picture and sound quality to even greater heights? That's exactly what the company's done with the A90J.

In performance terms, the Sony A90J is an absolute stunner. It took OLED picture performance to new, thrilling levels when it launched in 2021, while maintaining the authenticity for which Sony is justifiably renowned. It also sounds significantly better than all of the other TVs you're likely considering. The new Google TV operating system means the user experience is better than that of any pre-2021 Sony TV, too, and the exclusive Bravia Core streaming service is a genuine value-added feature.

Do check out the A80J before handing over your money, as it offers much of (but not all) the A90J's excellence at a significantly lower price. The new A95K QD-OLED is a notable step-up in performance, too, though with a price hike to match. Still, if your pockets are deep and your tastes discerning, you won't regret spending the extra on this flagship beauty, which we've now tested in both its 55-inch and 65-inch guises.

Read the full Sony XR-55A90J review

Read the full Sony XR-65A90J review

(Image credit: Future / Them, Amazon Prime)

The C1 isn’t much of a step-up from the CX, but it didn’t need to be – this is a superb TV at a competitive price

Screen size: 65" (also available in 48", 55", 77", 83") | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 6.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 40Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 1.8"

Superb all-round picture quality Near-flawless feature set Better remote and menu system Marginal gains on 2020’s CX Unengaging audio

LG’s C-series model has been the go-to pick of its OLED range for several years. It has always been the most affordable model with the company’s best panel and picture processing wizardry. Spending more would get you a fancier design and potentially better sound, but the picture would be no different.

That’s no longer the case. In 2021 LG introduced a new, brighter and sharper ‘OLED Evo’ panel, and the C1 doesn’t have it.

With so much of the focus on the upgraded G1, it’s perhaps predictable that the C1 isn’t much of an improvement on its predecessor, but there wasn’t much that needed improving. The picture performance and feature set were already exemplary, and LG has slightly improved the former with its new Cinematic Movement motion processing and enhanced de-contouring feature (which reduces banding), and slightly improved the latter with a better menu system.

The G1's picture is undeniably better in terms of brightness, sharpness and detail, but we're not talking huge margins and most people will struggle to justify the extra outlay, particularly when the niche design and weaker sound are taken into account.

Ultimately, in performance-per-pound terms, the C1 is the better buy. The C2, above, is its even-better replacement, but the discounts available on the C1 mean it's still well worth considering while it's still available.

We've tested the C1 in its 65-inch and 48-inch sizes, and both are brilliant. It's also available as a 55-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch model.

Read the full LG OLED65C1 review

Read the full LG OLED48C1 review

(Image credit: Future / Coming To America 2, Amazon Prime)

LG’s first 'OLED Evo' TV is still a stunner

Screen size: 65" (also available in 55", 77") | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 6.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 40Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 0.8"

Brighter, punchier and sharper Beautiful when wall-mounted Improved remote and app offering No feet or stand in the box Sound lacks excitement

Traditionally speaking, the C-class model is the sensible choice of each new LG OLED range. Until 2021, it was the most affordable model with the latest panel and picture processing tech: go further up the range and you might get better sound and a fancier design, but you wouldn't get a better visual performance.

For 2021, though, LG introduced a new ‘OLED Evo’ panel that promised increased brightness and sharpness, and to get the Evo panel you had to step up to the G1. That was slightly disappointing because you also ended up paying extra for a rather niche design (the G1 is designed to be wall-mounted, to the extent that there's no stand or feet in the box) that you may not want.

Still, if the design works for you and you don't mind forking out the extra cash, the G1 is undoubtedly the best OLED LG of the 2021 range, taking the picture performance of 2020's GX and CX and improving upon it in almost every way, particularly in terms of brightness, sharpness and detail. That makes it a seriously stunning picture performer. It's also packed with apps and next-gen HDMI features, including 4K@120Hz on all four sockets.

Sound is less strong, but if you were always planning to combine your new TV with a separate sound system and the design works for you (and you've got deep pockets), the G1 should be seriously considered. Do, however, also consider the new C2, which has the brightness of the G1 in a more traditional chassis, and the G2, which is a further step-up in picture performance.

Read the full LG OLED65G1 review

How we test TVs

How we test TVs

Testing a TV, OLED or otherwise, is a long and complex process because a modern TV simply does so much. Not only does it need to handle a variety of content resolutions – standard-def, 1080p, 4K and sometimes 8K – and both standard dynamic range and high dynamic range (the latter in a number of formats), all of which need to be specifically tested, it also has a sound system with various advanced settings and a full smart platform. A TV is an all-in-one device in the best sense, but that also makes it a challenging review proposition.

As part of our testing process we manually check that every major app – from Netflix to HBO Max, Prime Video to Spotify – is not only present, but also outputting in the video and sound formats that it should. Just because there's a Disney+ app doesn't necessarily mean it's working in Dolby Vision and/or Dolby Atmos . In fact, in many recent cases it hasn't been.

We also connect both a PS5 and Xbox Series X in order to establish which advanced gaming features are and aren't supported, and on which of the TV's HDMI ports. Is 4K 120Hz supported? How about VRR? Is there a Dolby Vision game mode? Is there an HGiG preset for more accurate HDR tone mapping? We check all of these things, and measure input lag using a Leo Bodnar device.

We then test the TV's picture quality using a huge variety of content, from old DVDs to the latest 4K Blu-rays and plenty of streamed movies and TV shows in between. Every TV is tested against the best model at its price and size – we have a stockroom packed full of Award-winners for this very purpose.

We don't accept the out-of-the-box settings that a TV comes in either. While we intentionally don't go down the route of professional calibration (you shouldn't have to have your TV professionally calibrated in order to get the best out of it), we do spend hours adjusting settings using a mixture of test patterns and real-world content until we're sure we're getting the best out of a TV so that it has the best chance to shine.

While we almost always advise that a new TV is combined with a dedicated sound system such as a soundbar or AV amplifier , many people still prefer to stick with their flatscreen's built-in speakers so we thoroughly test these too, using a wide variety of movie and music content and with great attention spent on the TV's many processing modes and individual settings.

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London, Bath and Reading, where our team of expert reviewers do all of our testing. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency. What's more, all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid any personal preference.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the best products to feature in our Best Buys. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended above, or on any other Best Buy page, you can be assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi? approved product.

What is OLED?

What is OLED?

So what is OLED? It's basically the next step on from LCD. Unlike LCD TVs, OLED flatscreen TVs don't need a backlight. This means they can be ultra-thin, and because each pixel can be switched off and on individually, they generally deliver the best black levels and contrast in the TV business.

OLED is also a more efficient and eco-friendly technology than LCD. OLED TVs are more expensive to produce, though. Previously, this meant you didn't see OLED TVs under 55 inches, but 48-inch sets hit the market in 2020 and 2022 has seen the arrival of 42-inch models.

LG actually manufactures all of the OLED panels used in standard OLED TVs today, but don't go thinking that means they all perform the same. While you can pretty much guarantee excellent blacks and contrast from any OLED, there are lots of differences between models, from sharpness and motion processing, to color accuracy, brightness and shadow detail. Specifications vary, too, particularly where HDMI features are concerned.

There's also a new type of OLED TV now available. QD-OLED TVs combine OLEDs with Quantum Dots in an effort to create something of a best-of-both-worlds technology. In truth, the advancement so far appears to be more subtle than that, but the world's first QD-OLED – the Sony A95K – does produce even better images than the best standard OLEDs, particularly in terms of the brightest colors and details.

How to choose an OLED TV

What size OLED TV should you buy?

While it might be tempting to think that bigger is better, the size of set that’s right for you is closely dependent on how close to the screen you’ll be sitting, and the resolution of the source material you’re watching.

Luckily, an organisation called SMPTE (which stands for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) has published detailed guidelines on exactly how far you should sit in order to optimize the performance of your TV.

If you’re sitting the correct distance from your TV, you’ll see lots of detail, good edge definition and smooth, clean motion, but if you’re sitting too close to the screen, then you’re going to see more picture noise and artefacts.

On the other hand, sit too far away from the TV and you’ll struggle to pick up all the picture detail your TV has to offer.

The following distances are a good place to start:

65" - minimum 8.2' (Full HD) or 6.9' (4K)

50-52" - minimum 7.2' (Full HD) or 5.6' (4K)

46" - minimum 6.2' (Full HD) or 4.9' (4K)

42" - minimum 5.6' (Full HD) or 4.3' (4K)

Should you buy a 4K or Full HD OLED TV?

This question is pretty much moot now, as the vast majority of TVs are now 4K. In fact, there's not a single Full HD OLED TV currently available – and there likely never will be again.

Should you buy an 8K OLED TV?

While you can now buy 8K TVs from a number of brands, including Samsung, LG and Sony, LG is alone in selling an 8K OLED TV.

It's important to note that almost no native 8K content is available. If you buy an 8K TV and want to show of its ridiculously high resolution, you'll have to do so using nature, scenery and space footage from YouTube. At this stage, no streaming services have even hinted at launching 8K content, and it seems unlikely that an 8K disc format will ever materialize.

For those reasons, it's hard to recommend that you pay the extra for an 8K TV at this stage. That said, if you've got deep pockets and want to be as ready as possible for the potential 8K content of the future, there's no real harm in going for an 8K TV now, although we haven't yet had LG's 8K OLED TV in for review.

Should you buy an HDR OLED TV?

Again, this is a fairly moot point as all currently available OLED TVs support HDR. Still, High Dynamic Range is without a doubt a much bigger deal than 8K, and certainly something you should consider before buying your next TV.

Essentially, the higher the dynamic range (brightness and colors), the more lifelike the picture. HDR offers greater subtlety and depth of gradations of colors, plus stronger contrast.

There are various types of HDR out there, and with different TV brands backing different variants, it can be a minefield trying to find the best option. Allow us to explain.

First up is HDR10, which is essentially the core HDR format that every HDR TV should support.

HDR10 is a static HDR format that applies the HDR values on a scene-by-scene basis (i.e. whenever the camera cuts to a new scene).

Dolby Vision , on the other hand, applies this image information (called metadata) on a frame-by-frame basis. This dynamic form of HDR, when implemented properly, has the potential to improve upon the standard HDR10 presentation.

HDR10+ is a rival format to Dolby Vision. Created by Samsung, it also uses dynamic metadata but, whereas Dolby Vision is licensed, HDR10+ is a free, open format that any company can deploy as it sees fit.

Of these two 'dynamic' HDR formats, Dolby Vision is by far the most prevalent, both in terms of TVs and content, and if you have to choose between one and the other, that's the one we'd recommend. That said, you can now buy OLED TVs from the likes of Philips and Panasonic that support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Finally in our rundown of HDR formats is HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), which was developed specifically for broadcasting by the BBC and Japan's NHK. It's used to deliver all of the HDR content offered by the BBC and Sky, so can be considered very important. Luckily, it's now almost as common as standard HDR10 in TV spec lists, so you should have little problem finding a model that supports it.

What inputs and outputs does your OLED TV need?

These days, it's all about HDMI, which is used to connect everything from set-top boxes to streamers, Blu-ray players to games consoles. Thanks to ARC/eARC (Audio Return Channel / Enhanced Audio Return Channel), a single HDMI connection can even be used to output sound to an AV receiver or soundbar at the same time as it receives a video signal.

Currently, three HDMI connections is standard on budget and mid-range TVs, while four is the norm for premium models, including every OLED that we're aware of.

The specification of the HDMI connections tends to differ depending on the price of the TV, too, with premium models now commonly getting at least two HDMI 2.1 sockets. These have greater bandwidth than their HDMI 2.0 counterparts and can support advanced formats such as 4K@120Hz and 8K@60Hz. Fancy gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate are often supported via HDMI 2.1 sockets, too, though not always. It's sensible to check the specs thoroughly if there are particular features you're after.

After HDMIs, USB ports are the most abundant on modern TVs. You can use these to keep devices charged (often particularly useful for stick- or dongle-style streamers), and some TVs allow the connection of flash drives and hard drives for the recording of live TV content.

Other useful connections include optical and stereo outputs, which can be used in lieu of HDMI ARC to connect legacy audio equipment. Headphone outputs are still fairly common, too, although they're beginning to be phased out in favour of Bluetooth – a trend started by Samsung and now being followed by the likes of Sony and LG.

Lastly, while some TVs feature composite inputs (often via an adapter), most – even at the budget end – have phased out legacy connections such as SCART. So those clinging on to old video cassette recorders, for example, should be aware of that.

Which TV smart features and streaming apps do you need?

As with 4K, it's now hard to buy a TV that doesn't have a smart platform packed with streaming apps. Almost every TV will have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube on board, and Disney+ is fast approaching a similar level of ubiquity. Apple TV (which is great for pay-as-you-go movies as well as the Apple TV+ subscription service) is becoming increasingly common, too.

Other big name apps such as HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock are pretty widely available at this point, though it's definitely double-checking if there's a particular service that you simply have to have.

Should you buy a QD-OLED TV?

As outlined above, QD-OLED combines OLEDs (Organic Light-Emitting Diodes) with Quantum Dots in an effort to combine the best aspects of both: essentially the perfect blacks and flawless contrast provided by the self-emissive properties of the former with the color vibrancy of the latter.

It's early days for the technology but the world's first QD-OLED TV – the Sony A95K – suggests that while QD-OLED isn't a huge leap forwards, it is capable of adding more detailed shading and color vibrancy to the brightest parts of an image. At this stage, we wouldn't suggest opting for a QD-OLED simply because it's a QD-OLED as there are so many other factors that contribute to a winning TV, but it certainly seems capable of brilliance and has the potential to be the dominant premium panel technology in years to come.

