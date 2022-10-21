The Apple TV 4K (2022) is official: release date, price, features and specs

Apple has announced a brand new Apple TV 4K streamer, and successor to the Apple TV 4K (2021) , bringing cheaper prices and hardware upgrades to the table.

If you don't know, Apple TV is Apple's own media streamer – don't confuse this with Apple TV+ which is the company's streaming service. We loved the Apple TV 4K (2021), giving it five stars in our review and calling it "the best video streamer currently available".

So, what does the new Apple TV 4K (2022) offer up? While we wait to get our hands on a review sample, here's all the information about the new streaming box, from the price to the design, to the features on offer...

Apple TV 4K (2022): price

The new Apple TV 4K retails at £149 / $129 / AU$219 for the base 64GB model and £169 / $149 / AU$249 for the 128GB model.

Interestingly, compared to the 2021 model, Apple has actually slashed prices, upgraded hardware, and even raised the base storage capacity of Apple TV 4K from 32GB to 64GB.

This isn't surprising given the rumors that suggested a cheaper TV was on the way, but it does provide a stark contrast to the iPhone 14 range and new iPad (2022) and iPad Pro (2022) that have seen prices increase across the board.

The new Apple TV 4K (2022) was announced on October 18th without any real fanfare. The streamer ships on 4th November, while you can pre-order yours now over at Apple .

Apple TV 4K (2022): design

The design of the Apple TV 4K (2022) is visually almost the same as last year's model, but there are a few tweaks here and there.

For starters, the new Apple TV 4K is a bit shorter, and thanks to a more efficient processor, Apple has been able to remove the internal fan.

The Siri remote for the Apple TV 4K (2022), remains virtually identical to the remote packaged with the 2021 model which is great news because it's nice and easy to use. The only difference is it now features a USB-C port for charging.

Apple TV 4K (2022): features

The single biggest upgrade in Apple TV 4K (2022) is the addition of the same A15 Bionic chip which also powers the iPhone 14.

This is not a small upgrade, especially considering that the 2021 Apple TV was powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip which is now a few generations old.

According to Apple, we can expect "greater responsiveness, faster navigation, and snappier UI animations" in general, while gamers will be pleased to hear that the new Apple TV's GPU reportedly results in a 30% increase in performance.

It's claimed the new Apple TV 4K consumes 30% less power, too, which you'd assume is part of the reason why Apple's been able to remove the internal fan. If you were ever bothered by the noise of the fan spinning, you won't have to worry about that anymore.

Of course, we'll have to get our hands on a new Apple TV to test out performance for ourselves, but we'd assume the faster chip will result in a slicker user experience, even if it's only by a small amount.

The other new feature for the Apple TV 4K (2022) concerns HDR support. While last year's Apple TV had Dolby Vision , HDR10, and HLG support, the new streaming box adds HDR10+ support, too.

While the other major 'dynamic' HDR format Dolby Vision currently has more support in general, HDR10+ is the HDR format of choice for Prime Video, so its inclusion is nice to see.

Apple TV 4K (2022): early verdict

The new Apple TV 4K (2022) is more of a refresh than it is a revolutionary redesign, but since we called last year's Apple TV 4K the best media streamer out there, a price cut and upgraded hardware look extremely promising on paper.

If just want 4K streaming, well, lots of smart TVs come with that capability, and you can spend $50 on a Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K if all you want is to stream in 4K, so Apple's premium streamer isn't the only option and will definitely cost you more than its competitors.

However, while those who weren't interested in an Apple TV in the past might not be interested in this one, if you like the Apple ecosystem and have the cash, the new Apple TV 4K (2022) looks to be an improvement on an excellent streamer.

We will have to get our hands on an Apple TV 4K (2022) for our full review before we can give you any specifics, so make sure to keep an eye on this page. And if you aren't loving Apple TV 4K, check out our list of the best media streamers .

