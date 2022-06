As the Jan. 6 congressional hearings kick off, Florida still leads the nation with the most people charged with crimes related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. House committee investigating the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has scheduled two televised hearings on Thursday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 10 a.m., with more to follow.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO