Archbold’s Reagan Kohler to attend Spring Arbor University

(UPDATED June 10, 2022 8:33 PM) Columbia Central High School Athletic Director Ryan Hackworth has confirmed that CCHS will become a member of the Cascades Conference – pending a yes vote by the school board on Monday. The Golden Eagles were members of an eight-team Cascades Conference from 1968...
Where have all the Lone Stars gone…long time passing?. Once one of the most frequented restaurants in Jackson, Lone Star Steakhouse has been sitting empty since...
SALINE — Inside a quiet school boardroom, about seven miles south of the 100,000-seat stadium where many assumed he would spend his college years, C.J. Carr flung a silver Notre Dame cap onto his head, revealed a Kelly green T-shirt beneath his blue jacket and announced he would play for the Fighting Irish.
April 8, 2024 could be a busy day in Wood County, and the planning is beginning. The Wood County Board of Health, at Thursday’s meeting, heard about a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 over Mexico, the United States and Canada — that should be right in the path of the area.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the events that are taking place around NW Ohio this weekend:. Festival including a Cherry Fest Run, food, rides, performances by The High Flying Pages and more. Believe Center Carnival. Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12. The Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzales...
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is of Sparks' first swim aired Sept. 12, 2021. Some organizations host community 5K runs to fundraise for local organizations. 66-year-old Joe Sparks is swimming 10 miles, almost triple the distance of a 5K, on Tuesday to fundraise for NAOMI, -- New Attitude On My Image -- a shelter and support center for women overcoming alcohol and substance abuse.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s free recycling event this weekend has a new location. Due to construction at Frederick Douglass Center, the event has been moved to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church located at 640 Indiana Ave. The event will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
When I was a kid, I would watch so many westerns on TV because they fascinated me. One television show that I watched all the time was "Gunsmoke" starring James Arness as Matt Dillion. I used to fantasize about being a cowboy in the Wild, Wild, West. I was always...
ATTICA, Ohio — After more than 40 years in racing, Rex LeJeune is stepping down to spend more time with his wife and friends. LeJeune has been involved in the racing industry for over 40 years, including the past 17 as director of operations at Attica Raceway Park. He will retire at the end of the season.
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Shawn and Megan McClellan, the founders and owners of the popular Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Bar in Maumee, are ready to branch out and create a second new restaurant in their hometown. The McClellans signed a 15-year lease with the city...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Marge Stefaniski has lived on Dexter Street her entire life, when her parents died she became the homeowner. She said the neighbor uses to look superb, but in recent years it’s gone downhill, and she doesn’t know what else to do. " It’s been...
Ginger Zee has shared a shocking new video with fans taken on the ground in Ohio after two tornadoes ravaged local areas. The ABC meteorologist revealed there had been two reported tornadoes during the nearly 200 severe storm reports across the southeastern states of the country. WATCH: Branching Out: A...
TOLEDO, Ohio — More orange barrels could be in your future. Toledo City Council is looking to make some road repairs and it could impact your drive through west Toledo. A new road work and resurfacing project for Talmadge Road was approved by council Tuesday. The planned construction spans...
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Since moving his congregation to Strayer Road in 2005, Rev. Tony Scott has wanted to develop the 57-acre campus around Christian ministries. “Our newest ministry will break ground in August: a life care center for the elderly, with memory care and assisted...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The price at the pump in northwest Ohio is over $5 a gallon at some stations. It's a new record high for northwest Ohio, with fuel for some Toledoans now costing even more than the national average of $4.87. But a AAA rep said a few...
Three veterans from Bowling Green were enshrined in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame this week. They are Mary Hanna, David Ridenour, and David Chilson (posthumously). David Chilson earned both a master’s and doctoral degree from Bowling Green State University. After a lengthy and distinguished military career, he retired as a captain from the Naval Reserve in 1996. Chilson also was a professor of computer science at BGSU from 1978 until his retirement in 2009.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after nearly 100 vehicles were vandalized across Perrysburg and Rossford. According to police, it happened overnight Monday, June 6, 2022, into the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. “We discovered all of our...
Jeanetta S. Patnaude, 44, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 300 days in jail for violating community control standards. The violations included using cocaine. She was given credit for 212 days served. She was originally convicted of possession of drugs. May 27. Todd M. Settlemire, 37, Leipsic, was sentenced to eight...
