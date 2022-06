My bank is closing soon and I'm really upset about it. If you are a customer of Bank of America, then you may probably already know that all Yakima area branches are closing by the end of July. You might be wondering where in the heck am I going to go now when we need to go to the ATM? Well, I've got an idea for you. How about opening up an account at one of the many Yakima Valley area credit union banks?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO