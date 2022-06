With the summer transfer window now open, clubs have submitted their lists of players retained and release to the Premier League. For Everton, there’s no real surprises as the big players who had expiring contracts on June 30th have indeed been let go - Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny. Gylfi Sigurdsson’s name doesn’t show up on the released list, which lends credence to the thought that his contract was canceled when his legal troubles began.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO