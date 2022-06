With the recent openings of Condado Tacos and Velvet Taco, there is a taco takeover happening in South End — and we’re here for it. Driving the news: Four of South End’s nine taco shops have opened since the start of this year. If you need a quick recap, we saw El Toro Bruto x […] The post Tacos take over South End. Here are 9 spots to try appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO