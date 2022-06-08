ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Morning news brief

NPR
 3 days ago

Two big elections let big-city voters give their views on public safety. One city is Los Angeles, the other San Francisco. That famously progressive city recalled its progressive district attorney. Chesa Boudin lost his job. He was defiant, though, in his defeat. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHESA BOUDIN: We...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Asma Khalid. I cover the White House. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: I'm Deirdre Walsh. I cover Congress. RON ELVING, BYLINE: And I'm Ron Elving, editor correspondent. KHALID: And it is currently...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped

Travel into the United States gets easier starting this weekend. People will no longer need a negative COVID test before departure for the United States. A senior Biden administration official affirms this change. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now. Good morning. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How different...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Opposition politician Valdimir Kara-Murza and other dissidents detained in Russia

Scott Simon speaks to Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, about her efforts to free him. You won't see it in the Russian news, but there is unrest in Russia over that country's invasion of Ukraine. Over 15,000 people have been detained since the start of the war - some just for holding up a blank piece of paper or waving a copy of Tolstoy's "War And Peace." Among those detained is Vladimir Kara-Murza. He's a prominent opposition politician and activist. He was arrested on April 11, a day after he called Vladimir Putin's government a regime of murderers. We're joined now by Evgenia Kara-Murza. She's a project manager of the Free Russia Foundation, and she joins us now from metropolitan Washington, D.C. Thanks so much for being with us.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Steve Inskeep
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kqed
NPR

Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising

Some online advertisers are surprised to learn where their ads turn up. They buy ads for a product, which are supposed to reach so many eyeballs across the internet, and the ads reach those eyeballs on websites that promote disinformation or conspiracy theories. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on a nonprofit that wants to expose what's happening.
YOUTUBE
NPR

Major broadcasters aired the Jan. 6 committee hearings live. Fox News did not

CNN carried the January 6 hearings live. So did MSNBC. Most major broadcasters did, including NPR. But what about Fox News? It was regular programming on the country's most highly rated cable news channel Thursday night - "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8, "Hannity" at 9. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us. David, thanks so much for being with us.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

House Committee places blame for Jan. 6 riot on Trump

Most people know the basic facts of the attack on the Capitol. A challenge for House investigators is to show what those facts mean. A House committee played video from January 6. And they also played video of testimony. Witnesses showed it was not a mere protest or even tourism, as former President Trump's loyalists said. Republican Representative Liz Cheney said the defeated president led a violent attempt to overturn a Democratic election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NPR

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, charged for Jan. 6 involvement

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested today by the FBI. He was then charged with four misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year. Kelley - no relation - was released without bond. All of this comes as the House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first hearing tonight.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

Guatemalan democracy is weakening

There has been a lot of talk about democracy at this week's Summit of Americas in LA. Some countries have been noticeably absent, not invited because they weren't upholding democratic principles. Guatemala was not on that list. But many in the region are alarmed at an increasing deterioration of the rule of law there, as our correspondent Maria Martin reports.
POLITICS
NPR

Biden aimed to band with South America but some countries were left out of the summit

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: A splashy opening ceremony - President Biden welcomed leaders of the hemisphere to Los Angeles. It was a chance to unveil his vision for the region. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: At this summit, we have an opportunity...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy