Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey

I have covered wars and quite a few murders and other crimes and for that matter civil wars overseas and unrest at home. On January 6, 2021, I watched the coverage of a mob overtaking the U.S. Capitol and have closely covered the aftermath, the impeachment hearings, investigations, accusations and deflections. Still, on Thursday night, my family and I saw the videos and heard the recollection of witnesses before the select congressional committee investigated the insurrection and were once more shaken and teary. To see again American flags, the banner that battle-stained U.S. Marines raised over Iwo Jima and that New York City firefighters raised over the ruins at ground zero, used as weapons against police officers and to hear people who call themselves patriots, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers chant for the vice president to be hanged for fulfilling his elected responsibility - staggering, shocking and chilling.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO