Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey

 3 days ago

The war in Ukraine has disrupted one of the world's great sources of grain. In normal times, Ukrainian grain is loaded onto ships in the Black Sea and goes on to many countries. But those ports have been closed since Russian warships joined the attack on Ukraine. This was a subject...

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
Sergey Lavrov
Steve Inskeep
Russian blockade in Odesa disrupts Ukrainian farmers' grain exports

The blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag represent a blue sky over a field of wheat. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain and cooking oil. And President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says much of the world is affected, as Russia's invasion disrupts the growing and shipment of that grain.
Despite help from the U.S., Ukraine says it's outgunned by Russia

The U.S. is supplying billions of dollars' worth of weapons to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. Ukraine still says it's outgunned, and Kyiv continues to plead for more. The U.S. is now planning to send long-range rockets, but it will take weeks before they can be used on the battlefield. We're joined this morning by NPR's Tom Bowman, who covers the Pentagon, and Greg Myre, who's reporting from the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. Good morning to you both.
Opposition politician Valdimir Kara-Murza and other dissidents detained in Russia

You won't see it in the Russian news, but there is unrest in Russia over that country's invasion of Ukraine. Over 15,000 people have been detained since the start of the war - some just for holding up a blank piece of paper or waving a copy of Tolstoy's "War And Peace." Among those detained is Vladimir Kara-Murza. He's a prominent opposition politician and activist. He was arrested on April 11, a day after he called Vladimir Putin's government a regime of murderers. We're joined now by Evgenia Kara-Murza. She's a project manager of the Free Russia Foundation, and she joins us now from metropolitan Washington, D.C. Thanks so much for being with us.
Russia's rebranded McDonald's unveils a new logo, but keeps its name a secret

What could possibly replace McDonald's iconic Golden Arches? In the case of its Russian replacement, the answer appears to be orange backslashes. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted McDonald's to withdraw from the country after more than 30 years, a process that entailed pausing operations, looking for a buyer and "de-arching" its restaurants.
How Turkey's name rebrand will hurt businesses in the country

World maps everywhere will need updating after the United Nations accepted a request recently to change the international spelling and pronunciation of the country. Turkey. SULEY OZBEY: In the local Turkish language, the word Turkey for a country is Turkiye (ph). You know, you can also say Turkiyay (ph), you know, Y-A-Y, Turkiyay. So the way I see this, a rebranding campaign for the country to improve its image.
House Committee places blame for Jan. 6 riot on Trump

Most people know the basic facts of the attack on the Capitol. A challenge for House investigators is to show what those facts mean. A House committee played video from January 6. And they also played video of testimony. Witnesses showed it was not a mere protest or even tourism, as former President Trump's loyalists said. Republican Representative Liz Cheney said the defeated president led a violent attempt to overturn a Democratic election.
Morning news brief

Most people know the basic facts of the attack on the Capitol last year. A challenge for House investigators is to show what those facts mean. A House committee played video from that day, January 6. They also played video of testimony. Witnesses showed it was not merely a protest or even tourism, as former President Trump's loyalists had characterized it. Republican Representative Liz Cheney said the defeated president led a violent attempt to overturn a democratic election.
Europe
Russia
Guatemalan democracy is weakening

There's been a lot of talk about democracy at this weeks Summit of Americas in Los Angeles. Some attendants are alarmed at an increasing deterioration of the rule of law in Guatemala. CHERYL W THOMPSON, HOST:. There has been a lot of talk about democracy at this week's Summit of...
Chris Patten: ‘We have a populist government that is – fatally – not popular’

A few minutes after the result of Monday’s confidence vote in the prime minister was announced, I spoke to Chris Patten on the phone. The former Conservative party chairman and current rebellious Tory peer was dismayed to see the “Johnson cult still hanging on”. He described the government as “shameful and seedy”. “The most depressing thing is I’ve been watching interviews with ministers this evening,” he said, “and the titles alone are so depressing. Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities. If ever there as a contradiction in terms it is that. And nobody should ever see the words ‘Nadine Dorries’ and ‘culture secretary’ in the same sentence.”
Biden aimed to band with South America but some countries were left out of the summit

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: A splashy opening ceremony - President Biden welcomed leaders of the hemisphere to Los Angeles. It was a chance to unveil his vision for the region. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: At this summit, we have an opportunity...
Japan eases foreign tourism ban and allows guided package tours

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries. Friday is the first...
Opinion: After Jan. 6, what's next for our democracy?

I have covered wars and quite a few murders and other crimes and for that matter civil wars overseas and unrest at home. On January 6, 2021, I watched the coverage of a mob overtaking the U.S. Capitol and have closely covered the aftermath, the impeachment hearings, investigations, accusations and deflections. Still, on Thursday night, my family and I saw the videos and heard the recollection of witnesses before the select congressional committee investigated the insurrection and were once more shaken and teary. To see again American flags, the banner that battle-stained U.S. Marines raised over Iwo Jima and that New York City firefighters raised over the ruins at ground zero, used as weapons against police officers and to hear people who call themselves patriots, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers chant for the vice president to be hanged for fulfilling his elected responsibility - staggering, shocking and chilling.
Unpacking the 1st night of the U.S. House select committee's Jan. 6 hearings

Tonight on Capitol Hill, we are witnessing a rare, primetime, televised congressional hearing. The House select committee began presenting its findings in a monthslong investigation into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, opened the hearing. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) BENNIE THOMPSON: January...
