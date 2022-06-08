ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired General investigated in illegal foreign lobbying investigation

NPR
 3 days ago

The FBI has reportedly seized the electronic data that belongs to a retired four-star general as part of a probe into illegal foreign lobbying. You may have heard of him, former Marine General John Allen. He led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan and now heads one of Washington's most influential...

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
NPR

Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising

Some online advertisers are surprised to learn where their ads turn up. They buy ads for a product, which are supposed to reach so many eyeballs across the internet, and the ads reach those eyeballs on websites that promote disinformation or conspiracy theories. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on a nonprofit that wants to expose what's happening.
NPR

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, charged for Jan. 6 involvement

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested today by the FBI. He was then charged with four misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year. Kelley - no relation - was released without bond. All of this comes as the House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first hearing tonight.
NewsBreak
NPR

March for Our Lives? March for Life? How to know the difference between the groups

One group aims to end abortion, and the other to end gun violence. And both of their names sound incredibly similar. March for Life wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, while March for Our Lives is pushing for more gun control legislation. Each group holds rallies across the country, with March for Our Lives protests scheduled to take place Saturday.
NPR

Despite help from the U.S., Ukraine says it's outgunned by Russia

The U.S. is supplying billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine. Yet getting armament to the battlefield is challenging and Ukraine says it needs even more firepower to fight Russian forces. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The U.S. is supplying billions of dollars' worth of weapons to help Ukraine fight the Russian...
NPR

The 1st Jan. 6 hearing put a spotlight on the Proud Boys' involvement in the attack

For more than a year, federal prosecutors have said the Proud Boys played a key role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Several Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy. They have pleaded not guilty. Well, at Thursday's hearing of the congressional committee investigating the attack, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said intelligence had identified plans to, quote, "invade and occupy the Capitol." And she singled out the group's role in those plans.
NPR

Photos: See the March for Our Lives rallies across the country

Thousands of protesters from across the country are marching through Washington, D.C. today for the second March for Our Lives. The march comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Demonstrators are calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation.
NPR

Catherine Laidlaw named new Deputy National Editor

In a note to newsroom staff, Chief National Editor, Vickie Walton-James and Deputy National Editor - West, Ammad Omar announced the following:. We're thrilled to announce that Catherine Laidlaw will be joining the National Desk as our new Deputy National Editor for the East, after an exhaustive, nationwide search. Catherine...
NPR

Opposition politician Valdimir Kara-Murza and other dissidents detained in Russia

You won't see it in the Russian news, but there is unrest in Russia over that country's invasion of Ukraine. Over 15,000 people have been detained since the start of the war - some just for holding up a blank piece of paper or waving a copy of Tolstoy's "War And Peace." Among those detained is Vladimir Kara-Murza. He's a prominent opposition politician and activist. He was arrested on April 11, a day after he called Vladimir Putin's government a regime of murderers. We're joined now by Evgenia Kara-Murza. She's a project manager of the Free Russia Foundation, and she joins us now from metropolitan Washington, D.C. Thanks so much for being with us.
PROTESTS

