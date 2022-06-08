ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXuoy_0g4aa8IR00

A former Maryland man held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has languished in custody months after his scheduled release despite cooperating with authorities as part of a plea deal, according to a federal suit that seeks his immediate release.

Majid Khan was due to be released March 1 after serving a 10-year-sentence and assisting authorities pursuing war crimes cases against others held at the U.S. base in Cuba, including the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

His lawyers say in a habeas corpus petition filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington that the government has taken no apparent steps toward his release. They say that will make other prisoners less likely to strike similar deals that would help the Biden administration reduce the number of men held there and move closer to eventually shuttering the facility.

“The failure to transfer Majid Khan is undermining those efforts to negotiate plea agreements in the remaining cases,” attorney Wells Dixon said.

Khan is one of the most significant figures among the 37 men still held at the U.S. base in Cuba. His testimony about the torture he endured during more than three years in clandestine CIA detention facilities was the first public accounting of the treatment by a prisoner. It prompted seven of eight military officers serving as jurors at his sentencing to endorse a letter seeking clemency for him.

The clemency letter is also believed to have contributed to ongoing efforts to negotiate a plea deal in the long-stalled prosecution of five Guantanamo prisoners charged with aiding and planning the Sept. 11 attacks, including alleged mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad.

Khan, 42, is a citizen of Pakistan who spent much of his life in the U.S. His family was granted asylum in the country in 1996 and he graduated from high school in suburban Baltimore. He admitted to becoming a courier for al-Qaida and pleaded guilty in 2012 to conspiracy, murder and providing material support to terrorism in a deal that granted him credit for time served since his capture.

A senior Pentagon legal official known as the convening authority for military commissions, certified his sentence as completed in March.

Khan cannot return to Pakistan because he would be in danger as a cooperating witness against al-Qaida. It would be up to the State Department to negotiate an agreement with another country to accept him along with his wife and a daughter born after his capture.

“You have what appears to be a bureaucratic paralysis where nobody seems to be saying that Majid Khan needs to be detained but nobody is taking steps to transfer him,” Dixon said.

The State Department and Pentagon referred questions about Khan to the National Security Council, which had no immediate comment.

The White House has said the administration is committed to closing the detention center, a pledge made by President Barack Obama soon after he took office. That effort was thwarted by Congress, which imposed restrictions on transfers and releases.

Since President Joe Biden took office, the U.S. has released three prisoners. About 20 others have been designated as eligible for release.

President Donald Trump, who opposed closing the detention center, released a single prisoner — a Saudi who, like Khan, reached a plea bargain and became a cooperating witness. At the time, lawyers monitored the situation closely to see what would happen, and whether the U.S. would honor the agreement. That is also happening now, according to James Connell, who represents Ammar al-Baluchi, one of the defendants in the 9/11 case.

“We are watching the administration's handling of the Khan case carefully,” Connell said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#Cia#Sentencing#Nego
The Guardian

Ukraine: Captured Britons ‘face 20 years in jail’

Two British men captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers face 20 years in prison, according to a video shared by Russian state media. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were serving in the Ukrainian military, were detained in April while fighting in Mariupol. The Britons appeared in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects civil rights claim against border agent

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday nixed a Washington state bed-and-breakfast owner's lawsuit accusing a Border Patrol agent of civil rights violations during a violent 2014 encounter, as its conservative majority further curtailed the ability to sue federal officials for damages. The court decided in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Putin says no Iron Curtain will close off Russia's economy

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that no Iron Curtain would fall over the Russian economy despite the sanctions imposed by the West because Moscow would not close itself off from the world like the Soviet Union did. The sanctions imposed on the West over...
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

689K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy