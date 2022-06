The original Jo's Hot Coffee - Good Food sits on the corner of James and South Congress, in the heart of the most vibrant section of South Austin. This funky little coffee shack shares a parking lot with the San Jose Hotel, the hippest hotel in town, and provides homemade baked goods, sandwiches and a wide variety of coffee drinks, both hot and iced. So after shopping up and down the avenue with your pooch, Jo's is the perfect place to rest your dogs.

