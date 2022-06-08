ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, June 7 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot

By Sarah Rohoman
Narcity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention, lottery players! The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 7 are in, so you'll definitely want to get your tickets out and see how you fared. For this draw, the $70 million jackpot is still up for grabs as well as 47 Maxmillion prizes that are...

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot
KIXS FM 108

Texas Lottery Introduces Most Expensive Scratch Ticket Ever – Remaining Jackpots

The Texas Lottery just released the first $100 scratch ticket in the United States. According to prnewswire.com, the $20 Million Supreme ticket is in response to the considerable popularity of the Texas Lottery's higher price point scratch tickets. It appears to be an industry-wide trend that has emerged in recent years. The Lottery's $50 price point has played a major role in its impressive financial performance, achieving the highest percentage of sales growth in the fiscal year. What are the odds of winning on the new $100 ticket? See below?
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

Powerball – Winning numbers and results for June 6, 2022

TONIGHT'S Powerball draw has a jackpot of $184million. Here's everything you need to know about the winning numbers and how much cash the winner of the lottery game takes home. What were the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball drawing?. The winning numbers for tonight's draw will be drawn at 10.59pm...
LOTTERY
CBS San Francisco

Purchaser of $1.6M winning lottery ticket in Sacramento faces deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento.According to Sacramento affiliate CBS13, the Powerball ticket was bought last November at Lichine's Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive.Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.Just in case you've had time to dig through your drawers to find a ticket you bought way back in November, here are the winning numbers: 8-32-55-64 and 66.The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize.Many people wondering...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Prize Payouts Temporarily Paused After Host Calls Wrong Numbers During Drawing

You think you won the Mega Millions, huh? Well, don’t get your hopes up as the Mega Millions had the wrong numbers called. The host is going to be kicking himself for this one for a long time. The news is a bit shocking. One of those moments where you are just rolling, you got your flow on, and you get a little too confident. The number was called incorrectly, and now corrections are being made.
LOTTERY
Narcity

An Unclaimed $60M Lotto Ticket Was Sold In Toronto & It Could Be All Yours

Somebody in Toronto won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth a whopping $6 million, and you might want to check your pockets. According to OLG, a lucky someone has managed to purchase the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49, June 4, 2022 draw. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the company...
Narcity

An Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Worth $1M Is About To Expire In Toronto & The Suspense Is Real

Check your pockets, folks! A winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million is about to expire, and it could be all yours, especially if you're the forgetful type. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a Lotto Max ticket worth a cold million expires on June 15, 2022, leaving its owner less than two weeks to collect their massive prize.
LOTTERY
TheDailyBeast

This Puzzle Doubles as a Lottery Ticket That Could Win You Up to $1 Million

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. As much fun as puzzles are, they would be significantly more fun if you could win $1 million for completing one. Enter the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. For all intents and purposes, the item is just a regular 500-piece puzzle that you can spend time putting together. The only difference is that the image on the puzzle is a QR code. Once completed, you can scan the QR code to claim a real cash prize. The prizes range from just $1 all the way up to a whopping $1 million. This is the second iteration of the puzzle, so this time, there will be two puzzles that have a $1 million prize. Finishing up a puzzle always comes with a rewarding sense of accomplishment, but I know I would feel a whole lot better about completing one if I knew I was winning cold, hard cash for doing it. Anyone looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift or simply just a fun game, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is just the thing. With cash prizes on the line, there are a set number of puzzles being sold, so don’t miss out before they are gone!
