Boris Johnson 'will push ahead' with publishing law to scrap Brexit rules for Northern Ireland despite EU trade war threats and warnings from the Government's own legal advisers that it may breach international law

Boris Johnson is set to plough ahead with new legislation overwriting part of the EU Brexit agreement covering Northern Ireland amid fresh warnings that the move would break international law.

The Prime Minister is set to introduce a law allowing UK ministers to override the Northern Ireland Protocol next week.

Such a move could help placate the Tory right, a swathe of which joined Monday night's rebellion against his leadership.

But it could also create another trigger point for his internal opponents to rally around. Former minister Jesse Norman warned the law would be 'economically very damaging, politically foolhardy and almost certainly illegal', when he submitted a letter of no confidence on Monday.

It would also risk a trade war with Brussels, which has vowed to retaliate if the UK renege on the deal it agreed two years ago.

There were also fresh warnings today over the legality of the Government's plans. Sky News reported that Sir James Eadie QC, the First Treasury Counsel, was not consulted about the new law.

The Government's independent legal advisor has nonetheless warned ministers that parts of it would be difficult to defend, the broadcaster said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin today said the plans would be 'deeply damaging' and mark a 'historic low point'.

Addressing the European Parliament, Mr Martin said the UK Government's proposed legislation to override key parts of the Brexit deal would be 'to the benefit of absolutely no-one'.

The arrangements have been opposed by unionists as a de-facto border in the Irish Sea and they collapsed the Stormont assembly in protest.

Mr Martin said: 'Without a spirit of partnership, there would have been no peace process in Northern Ireland.

'Without trust, without engagement, without a willingness to see things from the point of view of others, there would have been no Good Friday Agreement, no quarter-century of peace in Northern Ireland in which young people have been able to grow and to flourish as themselves.

'All of us in positions of leadership owe it to them not to treat lightly what was so hard-won.'

Northern Ireland politics has been deadlocked since the spring due to the row over the protocol. It is designed to avoid the need for border customs checks between Ulster and Ireland by moving them to freight arrivals from Great Britain.

A new power-sharing Executive has not yet been formed, with the DUP saying it will not nominate ministers until the UK Government takes action over its concerns around the Protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson met with a number of Westminster politicians yesterday, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, to emphasise the need for action over the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said: 'Real progress is only made in Northern Ireland when there is consensus, yet the protocol was foisted upon the people of Northern Ireland despite every unionist MLA and MP opposing it.

'It was madness to press ahead and ignore the unionist opposition.

'Unlike Westminster, we operate powersharing in Northern Ireland, not majority rule.

'Not one unionist MLA supports the protocol. That represents more than 40% of the votes cast at the recent election.'

Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns said the legislation will be published soon.

He said the protocol has led to 'ridiculously excessive' checks on goods moving within the United Kingdom's internal market.

'We have been very clear with the EU that, if they can broaden the mandate, if vice-president of the Commission Maros Sefcovic can be given more room by President (Ursula) von der Leyen, the European Council, that we are absolutely determined and willing to engage with the EU to reach a negotiated settlement, that is absolutely in the best interest of both sides,' Mr Burns told RTE Morning Ireland.

'But the vice president has been very clear that he cannot move beyond the mandate of the proposals that he put in place last October and we have been clear with him that those do not go anywhere near far enough in achieving the goals the United Kingdom would like to achieve.

'We recognise the attractiveness of the protocol and the place that leaves Northern Ireland in, but the reality is that we have now got ridiculously excessive checks on goods that are moving within the United Kingdom's internal market that will never go near the Irish Republic, that are absolutely no threat whatsoever to the integrity of the Single Market.'

Mr Burns also rejected Mr Martin's assertions that the EU has and will continue to be flexible in its negotiations.

'That is not our lived experience from the conversations that we've been having with the EU over very many months,' the Conservative minister added.

'They talk of flexibility within the terms, within the constraints of the proposals they tabled last October. We have been clear with them that those proposals do not go as far as they would need to go to respect the integrity of the United Kingdom's internal market.

'It's a very, very simple proposition here. We're simply saying the goods moving within our own country - with the exception of live animals, which we can see the need for checks on, obviously - the goods moving within our own country should move freely.

'They pose no risk whatsoever.

'We are very clear that the proposals that we will put forward, the legislation that we will put to Parliament, will absolutely be lawful and appropriate.'

A LucidTalk poll in Tuesday's Belfast Telegraph found that three-quarters of unionist voters believe the DUP should not return to government at Stormont until there are at least 'significant changes' to the protocol.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill - likely to be nominated as First Minister - said she regrets that, five weeks after the Assembly election, the DUP is 'still boycotting' the Executive.

She said issues with the protocol can be 'worked on in tandem' with talks on smoothing the protocol while the Stormont Executive functions and urged the DUP to nominate ministers.