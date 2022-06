BERKELEY – A busy intersection will eventually have a traffic light for the first time, but drivers will have to wait at least 18 months for its installation. When you cross Route 9 to head toward Ocean Gate, there’s a tricky spot. Veeder Lane and Mill Creek Road meet at Ocean Gate Drive. Mill Creek and Veeder have stop signs. Cars approaching the stop signs have to slowly inch out to make sure they don’t get clipped by others. Smart drivers slow down when approaching, even if there’s no stop sign on their side.

