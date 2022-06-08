ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Belted Dresses for a Sizzling, Cinched Waist

By Suzy Forman
Put a belt on it! If you're looking to feel amazing in your clothing, cinch your waist and acquire the most flattering wardrobe possible, belts are must-own items. Even better is when they come as part of the piece itself, whether permanently attached or as a removable accessory. You'll always have a matching belt ready to go!

We've picked out 17 mini, midi and maxi dresses for you, all with belts that you can tie or adjust yourself for the perfect fit. Shop our picks below from Amazon and beyond!

Mini Belted Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This SweatyRocks dress has a solid top and a belted, leopard print skirt, making it half-solid, half-printed and 100% amazing!

2. We Also Love: This The Drop mini dress will capture fashionistas' hearts with its oversized shirt dress design. It's made of 100% cotton too, making it nice and breathable for summer!

3. We Can't Forget: This sleeveless Allegra K dress from Target comes with a braided belt to contrast the florals and keep you looking snatched!

4. One-Shoulder Wonder: Party time! This one-shoulder PRETTYGARDEN dress is made to be styled with heels and a clutch so you can wow at your next event!

5. So Summery: This pretty Lulus spaghetti strap dress is colorful and beautiful, and there's actually gold lurex threading throughout for a slight shimmer!

6. Best Tunic Dress: This Floerns tunic dress is the perfect blend of casual-chic and dressier fashion. We love the mustard yellow!

Midi Belted Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We're obsessed with the geometric print on this ECOWISH dress — and so are tons and tons of Amazon shoppers!

8. We Also Love: The Mauve Multi Stripe colorway of this Lulus midi dress is the summer night essential we'll be reaching for over and over again!

9. We Can't Forget: The vintage vibes are strong with this gorgeous, flowy Floerns dress !

10. Whisper White: Everyone looks good in white, but everyone will look absolutely fabulous in this Lulus satin jacquard dress !

11. A High-Fashion Look: The unique gradient design on the pleated skirt of this CHICWISH dress made our jaws drop. So beautiful!

Maxi Belted Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: A lot of belted maxi dresses tend to skew more formal, so we wanted to start you off with an option you can wear casually too. This Lulus dress can totally do both!

13. We Also Love: We're living for the tiers on this PRETTYGARDEN dress . So twirl-worthy!

14. We Can't Forget: If you're dressing up for a wedding, we absolutely can't get enough of the rusty rose shade of this Lulus satin dress !

15. Loving Leopard: More leopard print? Yes, please! This Floerns dress is showing off the print to its fullest extent!

16. She's Sheer: We adore how the sheer skirt on this Remelon dress automatically levels up your fashion game and lets you play with different types of layering!

17. Floral Fantasy: This high-neck halter dress by TEMOFON is a blooming beauty with its dainty floral print. Just stunning!

17 Maxi Dresses That Will Look Fab No Matter What Your Cup Size

Read article

