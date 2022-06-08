8 Arizona burn survivors are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this month
By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
3 days ago
They have suffered life-threatening injuries, undergone countless surgeries and endured painful physical rehabilitation. Now eight burn survivors, including 11- and 12-year-old girls, are coming together to face one more challenge: Climbing the highest peak in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro. They are part of a “Courage Rising” campaign sponsored by the...
Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed on June 8, 2022, for murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.
$100 million painting stolen from the University of Arizona is back on exhibit at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
...
A scorching heat wave that will last for days is in the cards for the southwestern United States heading into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern could set dozens of new daily records as temperatures soar to their highest levels yet this year, including in Phoenix, which could see the mercury soar above the 115-degree mark.
(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
Over the past two years, Utah has seen a record influx of newcomers from out-of-state. In 2020 alone, the state welcomed over 25,256 new residents mostly from California. Whether you are planning to settle down permanently in Utah or visiting family members who have bought a home there it's important that you stay informed about what to do and what not to do as you traverse the state's roads.
The head of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, proclaimed on Twitter earlier this week that 220,600 members of her party choose for some ungodly reason to make their homes in a “hell hole.”
Meaning, Phoenix.
...
Arizona’s housing shortage and rapidly rising rents are hurting people with the lowest incomes the most, forcing a growing number of struggling tenants out of their homes.
In metro Phoenix, which is among the top 10 metro areas facing the most severe affordable housing shortages, only 20 rentals are available for every 100 extremely low-income renters, according to the latest annual survey by the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition.
...
Sun City, Arizona was the first large-scale retirement community in the US when it opened in 1960. For the last 43 years it has been home to the cheerleading grannies of the Sun City Poms, a marching and performance group whose 28 members range in age from 58 to 89; they practise three times a week and appear at up to 50 events a year. US photographer Kendrick Brinson has been documenting Sun City since 2009, and describes it as a “joyful and uplifting” place to work. Towards the end of last year, as vaccines were bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control, she wanted to know how the Poms were faring, and flew back to Arizona. On 11 December, the Poms marched in the Christmas in the Park holiday parade in Litchfield Park, only their third performance after the pandemic put community events on hold for 18 months. “We all worked hard on Zoom to be ready to perform when the lockdown was lifted,” says Kathy Villa, 65, the Poms’ marching director. “I might have teared up from seeing so many happy faces at once,” Brinson says.
Corrections & Clarifications: In an earlier version of the article, Morris Garfinkle's first name was incorrect. Also, Willcox was misspelled.
Pavle Milic, who co-owns the award-winning restaurant FnB in Scottsdale and Los Milics Vineyards, is opening a tasting room in Elgin this summer that represents the culmination of a lifelong dream. It's also likely to be one of the most architecturally stunning structures in southern Arizona wine country.
...
Comments / 1