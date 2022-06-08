ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Hixson’s Hoardings — Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

Ledger Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough construction of ocean-going sailing vessels occurred at several Ohio River locales during the very late 18th and very early 19th centuries, it’s mention here in Maysville has simply been forgotten. Several sailing vessels were built here, mostly prior to President Jefferson’s embargo, before steamboats took over the inland...

maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
WSAZ

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky. Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland. Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, KY
City
Liberty, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
City
Louisville, KY
Ledger Independent

A Day in the Garden in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — After a two-year break due to COVID, A Day in the Garden is returning on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This is a free event, and everyone is invited and welcome to attend this event held in historic Ripley, Ohio. A...
RIPLEY, OH
wdrb.com

Kentucky farmers impacted by rising gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are putting financial pressures on farmers in Kentucky, LEX18 reported this week. Mike Thornton, a farmer, said it's never been easy, but his diesel costs went up $1,800 this year. The national average for diesel is $5.50 per gallon. The rise in gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ledger Independent

Grand-opening of Howard Hanna Real Estate set

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna) will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 16, at 3 p.m. The community is invited to attend the festivities and tour the newly renovated office space at 229 Market Street. The public can also get a sneak peek at Maysville’s newest AirBnB, the Flats on Market, which are located on the second floor.
MAYSVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Brent Spence Bridge project moves forward in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI — There was a big step taken Friday towards a new bridge over the Ohio River, a step that would precede an even bigger one in a few months. It involved a federal grant request for half the cost of a new Brent Spence Bridge. There was growing...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidbits#Le Havre#The Log Of Mystic Seaport#Brest
WLKY.com

Kentucky's renaissance fair now open through next month

EMINENCE, Ky. — Calling all princesses, pirates and knights! Kentucky's renaissance fair is now underway. The 2022 Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival, which is in its 17th year, started on June 4. This year, it runs every weekend through July 17 and is located at a farm at 955 Elm...
KENTUCKY STATE
TwoSq Media

Confederate General John Hunt Morgan and his fight for Confederacy in Kentucky

Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Take a Dive in This Adult Only Rock Quarry Paradise in Kentucky

Leave the kids at home with the babysitter so that you can have an adult-only water adventure where you float and relax in this Kentucky paradise. There's a swimming hole in LaGrange, Kentucky that has some of the cleanest and bluest water in the area. There, you can float, paddle, snorkel, and even dive into this rock quarry. Falling Rock Park is located about two hours away from Evansville, so it's a perfect weekend road trip for you and your friends to have a blast together.
cincinnatimagazine.com

What Happened to Mariemont’s Lagoon?

Let’s get one thing straight: there are no boats in the Mariemont boathouse. Mostly because there’s no water, either. Even if you wanted to take your canoe out on “The Lagoon,” you’d have a rather dry excursion over a carpet of clover and dandelions. But in its heyday, from the late 1920s through World War II, the spot was a favorite of local kids, who could take their rowboats out to “Treasure Island,” a manmade destination in the middle of the also-manmade lagoon. In case you weren’t aware, everything in Mariemont, from the towering carillon all the way down to the swans in the lagoon, was meticulously planned. Mariemont was meant to mirror the romantic garden cities of England. And what could be more romantic than rowing across a shaded lagoon, even if the swans have to be shipped in? The structure fell into disrepair after the water was drained by the village in the ’40s. In the ’60s, Boy Scout Troop 149 turned it into a meeting space. And it worked—at least for a while. Long-term restoration plans were hampered by a hundred-year storm. Today, Mariemont has made a sort of peace with the boathouse and its low-lying location off Wooster Pike, keeping the structure and its outdoor gathering space maintained while letting nature do its thing.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
Country
France
103GBF

Horror and Paranormal Convention Coming to Kentucky

If you find yourself attracted to the strange and unusual (as Lydia Deetz puts it) this is one convention you won't want to miss. Horror and Paranormal Convention coming to Kentucky. Lexington, Kentucky is about to get really creepy when a huge horror and paranormal convention sets up shop there...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ledger Independent

Augusta Distillery presents BBB

Those who enjoy good food, good bourbon and good bluegrass music will want to mark Aug. 6 on their calendar when the Augusta Distillery presents Augusta College Echo Hall Association’s Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass. The event will benefit ACEHA’s efforts to save Echo Hall for use as a museum...
AUGUSTA, KY
aseaofblue.com

Ugonna Kingsley looking at Kentucky; wants to take a visit

Ugonna Kingsley is a 6-11, defensive anchor stud four-star recruit out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut and the Nigerian big man wants to take a visit to Lexington. Right now, Kentucky, Kansas, and hometown UConn seem to be the three schools that Kingsley is looking at hard, but Kingsley knows that Kentucky is where he has wanted to go for his entire life, according to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy