Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice , is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party.

“Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram snap. Teresa, also 50, for her part, posted a group pic with her future sisters-in-law: Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas .

Veronica Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, and Jennifer Ruelas Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile. ❤️🎂🎉 ,” the Standing Strong author — who was married to Joe from October 1999 until their divorce was finalized in September 2020 — captioned her Tuesday upload, posing with her 46-year-old fiancé’s two sisters.

Teresa — who shares four daughters with the Italy native — got engaged to Luis in October 2021 and has been enthusiastically planning their nuptials.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the TG Fabulicious founder exclusively told Us Weekly last month . “I got a lot done [with planning already].”

She added that Luis is “very hands-on and that’s what I love” in terms of assisting in her plans, noting that he is “so different” than Joe. “He’s so good. I love the way he dresses. … And I love how he’s involved with everything.”

Teresa’s wedding made headlines earlier this month after fellow Bravo personality Ramona Singer shared a sneak peek at the invitation via Instagram Story, revealing the twosome will tie the knot at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in August.

“I called her and I’m like, ‘Can you please take that down off your Story right now,’” the bride-to-be told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do?’ She was like, ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got, and I get a lot of invitations.’ … Now I’m gonna have to have extra security.”

Teresa and Joe Giudice Mediapunch/Shutterstock

While Teresa is content in her relationship with Luis, Joe was last linked to Daniela Fittipaldi ahead of their December 2021 split . However, Joe wasn’t so sure about tying the knot for a second time when he spoke to Us exclusively in April 2021 .

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Joe said the time. “We’ll worry about that when that comes — when that happens. But as of right now, I’m just hanging.”

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2020 that he began dating Fittipaldi after his move back to his native Italy. ( Joe was deported one year earlier after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud amid his December 2019 separation from Teresa.)