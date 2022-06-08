ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice , is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party.

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

“Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram snap. Teresa, also 50, for her part, posted a group pic with her future sisters-in-law: Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFiME_0g4ZUhU800
Veronica Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, and Jennifer Ruelas Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile. ❤️🎂🎉 ,” the Standing Strong author — who was married to Joe from October 1999 until their divorce was finalized in September 2020 — captioned her Tuesday upload, posing with her 46-year-old fiancé’s two sisters.

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding: Everything to Know

Read article

Teresa — who shares four daughters with the Italy native got engaged to Luis in October 2021 and has been enthusiastically planning their nuptials.

“I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the TG Fabulicious founder exclusively told Us Weekly last month . “I got a lot done [with planning already].”

She added that Luis is “very hands-on and that’s what I love” in terms of assisting in her plans, noting that he is “so different” than Joe. “He’s so good. I love the way he dresses. … And I love how he’s involved with everything.”

Teresa’s wedding made headlines earlier this month after fellow Bravo personality Ramona Singer shared a sneak peek at the invitation via Instagram Story, revealing the twosome will tie the knot at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in August.

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s Family Moments While Raising 4 Daughters Over the Years

Read article

“I called her and I’m like, ‘Can you please take that down off your Story right now,’” the bride-to-be told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do?’ She was like, ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got, and I get a lot of invitations.’ … Now I’m gonna have to have extra security.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzyOL_0g4ZUhU800
Teresa and Joe Giudice Mediapunch/Shutterstock

While Teresa is content in her relationship with Luis, Joe was last linked to Daniela Fittipaldi ahead of their December 2021 split . However, Joe wasn’t so sure about tying the knot for a second time when he spoke to Us exclusively in April 2021 .

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Joe said the time. “We’ll worry about that when that comes — when that happens. But as of right now, I’m just hanging.”

Us exclusively confirmed in December 2020 that he began dating Fittipaldi after his move back to his native Italy. ( Joe was deported one year earlier after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud amid his December 2019 separation from Teresa.)

Comments / 12

JRM79
3d ago

she'll turn on them too, just like she did her own brother and Melissa

Reply
23
Related
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Jennifer Aydin's Marriage to Bill Aydin

Jennifer Aydin is sharing her gratitude for husband Bill Aydin on his birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member penned a heartfelt message dedicated to her spouse in honor of his special day. On June 2, Jennifer took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a picture of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice

This season’s Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to toy with the all too familiar side plot: tensions between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga  and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. In a textbook, ‘taking a job with a family member’ situation, it’s not surprising to hear that Melissa, 10 seasons later, is still hearing about how they owe Tre […] The post Melissa Gorga Says She And Joe Gorga Would Have Been Cast On Real Housewives Of New Jersey With Or Without Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Joe Giudice
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore. According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Says Dolores Catania Provided A Character Witness For Her Ex-Husband Following His Alleged Attack On Her and David Cantin

Before Real Housewives of New Jersey became the Teresa Giudice show, there was actually a well-balanced cast of interesting characters to enjoy. Seasons one and two of RHONJ are unlike anything. Give me all the Danielle Staub confusion, Dina Manzo, and Caroline Manzo mob rumors, and why not, throw in some early Tre while we’re at it. Sisters Dina and Caroline were once married to brothers Albert Manzo and Tommy Manzo. That […] The post Dina Manzo Says Dolores Catania Provided A Character Witness For Her Ex-Husband Following His Alleged Attack On Her and David Cantin appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Has Huge News About Daughter Gabriella’s College and Career Plans

We’ve watched Teresa Giudice’s daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, and now another Giudice girl is getting ready to leave the nest. Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 17, is getting ready to graduate from high school next year. So when The Daily Dish caught up with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfront earlier this month, we just had to ask the New Jersey Housewife what the future has in store for Gabriella as she prepares for this new chapter of her life.
EDUCATION
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’s Frank Catania Claims Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted Ahead Of Season 13

Frank Catania just dropped a major bombshell: Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to “friend of” status for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider],” Frank said on Monday’s episode of The Morning Toast. “And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a ‘friend of.’”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Calls Out ‘Mean’ Co-Stars After Kailyn Lowry Reunion Drama

A seven-minute clip from the Teen Mom 2 reunion was released on May 16, and it has left series star Leah Messer feelings very “disturbed”. In the video shared by MTV, Leah is asked about her fractured friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry, who chose not to attend the reunion in person due to her ongoing feud with Briana DeJesus. Leah tries to explain why she and Kailyn don’t speak as much as they used to, but Briana and Jade Cline, who aren’t fans of Kailyn, barely let Leah say anything. Instead, they just scoff at what Leah says and ask host Dr. Drew why they’re even speaking about Kailyn if she chose not to be there.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

149K+
Followers
18K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy