Latest Giliberto’s incident involves juveniles; November homicide charges, if any, in hands of prosecutors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What should have been a routine fire call for members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue ended up with police arriving as backup and an arrest. “Officers were dispatched to assist Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue who were dealing with a combative subject near 12th and Van Eps. The fire rescue had responded to a thing with an open burn, open burn pit, when they were confronted by a male who attempted and who approached and attempted to assault firefighters by swinging punches at them,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Adam Petersen said.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO