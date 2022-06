How can we better hold environmental polluters accountable? How can we enhance the efficiency of qubits? These questions, which loom large for the researchers who study them, are the type of big-issue topics that UC Santa Barbara graduate students are encouraged to tackle. And they’re the central themes of the dissertations that won the 2021-2022 Winifred and Louis Lancaster Dissertation Awards.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO