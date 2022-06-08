ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing Time: Popular Portland Soup Shop Sadly Shutting Its Doors for Good

By Chris Sedenka
 3 days ago
A big loss will be felt in downtown Portland as a popular eatery has announced it's closing for good. Kamasouptra announced the closure this week on social media, bringing an end to a tremendous run. The soup shop had been open since 2010, and was a true fixture in the food-filled...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

Community Policy