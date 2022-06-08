WiLD Pregames at Amalie Arena Before the Lightning Game

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been without Brayden Point since Game 7 of their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he went down with a lower-body injury. Despite returning to that game, that was the last fans have seen of the star forward, who has yet to return to the lineup since. The Lightning star was absent the entire four-game series against the Florida Panthers, and now he’s missed the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers. All of this leaves fans wondering, is Brayden Point playing tonight?

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO