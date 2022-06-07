Story on IBM Ceasing Operations in Russia Is Withdrawn

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
KYIV (Reuters) - Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by Russian shelling last weekend, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Saturday. Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, according to records, at the start of the war on Feb....
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway said it would axe its fleet of NH90 military helicopters and ask for a refund from a consortium led by Europe's Airbus, which hit back by calling the move "legally groundless". Norway will return the NH90 military helicopters it ordered from the NHIndustries consortium because they are...
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Western Hemisphere on Friday rolled out a new set of measures to confront the regional migration crisis, seeking to salvage an Americas summit roiled by division. Biden's aides had touted the migration declaration as a centerpiece of the...
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases. In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine...
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar apples and...
(Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement. There was...
(Reuters) - Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing...
LONDON (Reuters) -As the United Nations tries to broker a path for grain from Ukraine and temper worries about a global food crisis, hundreds of mines laid along the Black Sea present a practical nightmare that will take months to resolve even after any agreement. The Black Sea is crucial...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides. Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era...
BERLIN (AP) — A 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) fund to strengthen the German military cleared its final legislative hurdle on Friday, winning approval from parliament's upper house. The decision clears the way for the government to move ahead with a massive procurement drive that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced shortly...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment while outside governments monitor signs of a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test explosion. Kim’s comments during a major three-day...
(Reuters) - Authorities in a part of Ukraine seized by Russia are using "cunning schemes" to avoid Western sanctions and sell grain to North America and other parts of the world, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories Moscow...
