Story on IBM Ceasing Operations in Russia Is Withdrawn

Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Norway to Return NH90 Helicopters and Seek Refund

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway said it would axe its fleet of NH90 military helicopters and ask for a refund from a consortium led by Europe's Airbus, which hit back by calling the move "legally groundless". Norway will return the NH90 military helicopters it ordered from the NHIndustries consortium because they are...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says It's Willing to Engage With China, Doesn't Want to Close Door

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Biden Unveils Migration Plan, Capping Americas Summit Roiled by Division

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Western Hemisphere on Friday rolled out a new set of measures to confront the regional migration crisis, seeking to salvage an Americas summit roiled by division. Biden's aides had touted the migration declaration as a centerpiece of the...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Pleads for More Weapons, Cholera Spreads in Mariupol

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases. In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Taiwan Threatens WTO Action After China Stops Grouper Fish Imports

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar apples and...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Has Shot Down Three Ukrainian War Planes

(Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence forces had shot down three Ukrainian war planes. The Russian military shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region, the ministry said in a statement. There was...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Destroyed Large Depot With Western Weapons in Ukraine -IFX

(Reuters) - Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with U.S. and European weapons in Ukraine's Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian defence ministry. Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden Nixes Trump Design for Air Force One Over Cost, Delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has scrapped former President Donald Trump's red, white and blue design for the new generation of presidential aircraft after an Air Force review suggested it would raise costs and delay the delivery of the new jets. Boeing is currently modifying two Boeing...
POTUS
US News and World Report

The Sea Mines Floating Between Ukraine’s Grain Stocks and the World

LONDON (Reuters) -As the United Nations tries to broker a path for grain from Ukraine and temper worries about a global food crisis, hundreds of mines laid along the Black Sea present a practical nightmare that will take months to resolve even after any agreement. The Black Sea is crucial...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Ukraine: Russia Said to Be Using More Deadly Weapons in War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides. Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Huge German Military Fund Clears Last Parliamentary Hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — A 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) fund to strengthen the German military cleared its final legislative hurdle on Friday, winning approval from parliament's upper house. The decision clears the way for the government to move ahead with a massive procurement drive that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced shortly...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

North Korean Leader Reaffirms Arms Buildup in Party Meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment while outside governments monitor signs of a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test explosion. Kim’s comments during a major three-day...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russian-Held Ukraine Region Scheming to Sell Grain to North America - RIA

(Reuters) - Authorities in a part of Ukraine seized by Russia are using "cunning schemes" to avoid Western sanctions and sell grain to North America and other parts of the world, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories Moscow...
ECONOMY

