Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday in style

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pest control company is offering $2,000 to families willing to let them unleash 100 cockroaches in their homes. The Pest Informer is conducting a study to try and help them find the newest ways to get rid of cockroaches. This is where you come in: the company is willing to pay homeowners big money to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches in their homes and test out a specific pest control technique to see how effective it is.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO