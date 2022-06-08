Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday in style

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church welcomes all children in kindergarten to eighth grade to their Vacation Bible School on July 11, 13, and 15 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Give your child an opportunity to grow closer to Jesus through prayer, scripture, worship, and praise! The cost for all three days is $25 and includes Bible study, crafts and skits, outside playtime, a light breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Registration is open until July 9. Call the parish office at 352-628-7000 to register children.
