The fast-food chain that will replace McDonald's in Russia has unveiled its new logo ahead of a grand reopening on Sunday. The big picture: McDonald's temporarily closed its Russian stores in March after the country invaded Ukraine. In May, the fast-food chain announced it would be selling its Russian business, noting that "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO