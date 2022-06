A Washington man died in a hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 80 west of North Platte, Nebraska. Thomas Ritchey, 57, of Clarkston, Washington, was one of four people in an Isuzu Trooper on Monday morning when it left I-80 about 2 miles east of Sutherland, rolled and came to a rest in the median. Ritchey, who was in the rear seat, was taken by helicopter to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he died, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO