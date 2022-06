NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The ditch plow paved the way for farmers in the Midwest by making their land sustainable for agriculture. In the river valleys, the ditch plows drained water from the land and made areas more arable. This machine could build a four-foot ditch with extra feet on the sides. It would take 42 head of oxen to pull the ditch plow, and farmers would pay $1,000 per mile. The creator of the ditch plow dug along the Nebraska panhandle, Wyoming and Colorado. Ditch plow machines originated in Fall City, Nebraska.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO