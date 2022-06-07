ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, PA

County Line Road to Close Saturday for Pipe Replacement in New Britain, Hatfield Townships

pa.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing of Prussia, PA – County Line Road is scheduled to close between Line Lexington Road and Trewigtown Road in New Britain Township, Bucks County, and Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, on Saturday, June 11, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department...

www.penndot.pa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

SEPTA Announces Upgrades to Fox Chase Regional Rail Line

PHILADELPHIA, PA — SEPTA will begin a month-long project to enhance Regional Rail infrastructure as part of the Fox Chase Improvement Program. The work is scheduled to take place from July 5 through July 29 and will require major service adjustments that will impact customers who use the Fox Chase Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
Bucks County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chester, PA
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
City
New Britain, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in Montco

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital following an vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Hatfield Twp. Police report 309 SB, from Hilltown Pike to Line Lexington Rd., was closed temporarily following the incident. Communications officials report the vehicle overturned during the crash. One person was taken...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Giant to open new supermarket at Broad and Spring Garden streets

Giant's expansion in Philadelphia will continue in June with the opening of a new grocery store at the busy corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets. The 50,700-square-foot market will open its doors on June 24 at 501 N. Broad St., the Carlisle-based company announced on Friday. The supermarket is an anchor tenant for developer EBRM's large residential development at the North Philly corner, where two apartment towers are currently under construction to bring more than 500 units to the growing corridor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Weather Forecasts#Mobile Application#Urban Construction#Bethlehem Pike Rrb
fox29.com

Police: Argument erupts into fatal shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A man was shot dead after an alleged argument in Coatesville Friday night. Police found the 38-year-old when they responded to reports of gun shots at 5th Avenue and East Lincoln Highway around 9 p.m. The man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. He...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County residents plan “Stop Wawa” protest

On Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a Northampton Township Zoning Hearing Board Meeting (ZHB) at the Township Building at 55 Township Road in Richboro, to consider the zoning of the Wright Property in Holland where the future Wawa is to be built. This is happening after...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
westphillylocal.com

Construction of 220-unit addition to Garden Court Plaza begins

Construction of an addition to the Garden Court Plaza, located at 4701 Pine St., has begun. The work is currently taking place at the back of the building on 47th Street between Pine and Spruce, which will be the primary access to the construction site, according to the Garden Court Community Association. The sidewalk on the west side of the whole block is closed due to the construction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. to Open Two New Stores in Philadelphia

Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. has a busy summer planned as it announced June 10 that it will open two new Philadelphia area stores. The first location will be at 501 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, which will open June 24, and the second will open July 1 at 1025 Second St. Pike in Richboro, Penn., The Giant Co. said in statement.
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Looks to Stop Rowdy Teens

Ocean City is dealing with an escalation of underage drinking and fighting by rowdy groups of teenagers that have turned some stretches of the beach into their own personal “nightclub.”. “The crowds are larger than last year, the kids are drinking more than last year and there is more...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
FOX 43

Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 241 West 3rd Avenue, Unit 1 | Conshohocken | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 241 West 3rd Avenue in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Conshohocken! Not a single detail has been missed in this gem, including a brand new kitchen, air conditioning, and vinyl flooring throughout. Entering the apartment you are greeted by the kitchen which features quartz countertops, an island with a wine cooler, soft close cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room is sizable and allows plenty of sunlight to come through the windows and sliding glass door which leads to the rear deck (new deck is being installed) and fenced-in yard. The bathroom contains a double vanity and large standing shower. Each of the 3 bedrooms are spacious and contains a closet, with 2/3 being California Closets as an additional classy feature. One bedroom features its own entryway for those needing additional privacy and wanting their own private entrance/exit. Walk to the train station, trail, and many great restaurants and bars such as Guppy's, Nudy's Cafe, and the Great American Pub. Laundry in unit. Pets allowed with additional pet rent. Tenant pays only electric, gas, cable and internet. This is a must see, schedule a showing today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy