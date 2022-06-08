ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County – Humane Society Rescues Kittens from Abandoned Home

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning, FRHS humane agents who also serve the Ross County Humane Society, responded to...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
DELAWARE, OH
WLWT 5

Bison calf born at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in Ohio

GALLOWAY, Ohio — A bison herd at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks' Battelle Darby Creek grew by one over the weekend. The park said a bison calf was born over the weekend. The park posted to its Facebook page with pictures of the herd with the new bison...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Society
Ross County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Chillicothe, OH
Government
City
Chillicothe, OH
wnewsj.com

Beware of hemlock for humans, animals

All I am going to say this week with regards to planting progress in Clinton County is … Rain, &%*#$# rain, go away!. Please pray for the farmers that still have acres to plant this year. Oh yeah, while you are at it, tell a farmer “Thank you” for all they do to help get food on our tables. It is years like this they need our support. It has been stressful to say the least this planting season.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Animal Care#Cat#Abandoned Home#Frhs#Humane Agents
iheart.com

Chillicothe Councilwoman Proposing Supporting Chillicothe VA Medical Center

A Chillicothe Councilwoman is proposing that council draft an official resolution supporting the continued operation of the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. Third Ward Councilwoman Deidra Nickerson is requesting the resolution, similar to other resolutions passed by governing bodies in other area municipalities. The Chillicothe VA serves 20,000 veterans every year....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Vandals Key Over 100 Cars in Small Towns

Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Fire Marshal seeks tips in Waverly arson case

WAVERLY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals responsible for Pike County arson. According to officials, Waverly and Piketon Fire departments and the Sherriff's Office responded to a barn fire at 82...
WAVERLY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Autopsy report of veteran killed in Ross Co. shows potential charges for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Autopsy records obtained this week by the Guardian shows that a veteran killed earlier this year in Ross County was shot multiple times in the back. Lance Corporal Jeffrey Todd Knotts, Jr., 21, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky died from multiple gunshots after he was found going door-to-door in the middle of the night, allegedly pleading for help. Multiple homeowners dialed 9-1-1 to report that a stranger was knocking on their doors, while multiple home security cameras caught the goings-on. Before deputies could make it to the Chillicothe subdivision, one homeowner opened fire, killing the Marine on a front lawn. It was assumed by much of the public that the shooting was an act of self-defense, but the autopsy report sheds a light that may determine that the attack was instead an act of murder.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident. The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.
WARSAW, OH
10TV

Former Columbus bakery owner accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Body found in Pickaway County identified as missing man

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office has announced that a body found in Deer Creek on June 7, 2022, has been identified as a man from Williamsport who was reported missing. Brian K. Adams was reported missing by family members on June 5, 2022. According...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found in Williamsport creek identified as missing man

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body found near Williamsport this week. According to Pickaway County Sheriff Mattew O. Hafey, the body was that of 50-year-old Brian K. Adams. Adams had been reported missing just days before the discovery of his body.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing kayaker found in Pickaway Co. following search

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A missing kayaker was found in Pickaway County following a lengthy search of the Scioto River. Multiple fire departments, ODNR, and other rescue personnel responded to the Scioto River near the area of Island Road. Drones and boats were utilized, authorities say in the search.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy