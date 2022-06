Taylor Dean, a 19-year-old Youtuber who creates educational animal videos, just shared a picture of a goldfish in a ‘wheelchair’ – and the Internet is going crazy over it. It was sent to her by a friend named Derek who works in a local aquarium shop. The guy recently had a customer bring in their pet goldfish that was suffering from swim bladder disease, a condition that makes a fish unable to control its buoyancy in the water. As diet adjustments and water treatments were ineffective, Derek decided to go an extra mile to help the little floating fellow by creating a goldfish ‘wheelchair’.

