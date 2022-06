This year’s American Gothic Performing Arts Festival starts this weekend with a performance of an award winning musical. According to a press release, the 10th Anniversary Season of the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival opens with Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza tomorrow Saturday, June 11 and continues through Monday, June 13 at the Temple of Creative Arts located at 529 E. Main Street in Ottumwa.

