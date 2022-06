SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) - The families of four students injured in the Uvalde school shooting are taking legal action. All four of the children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School on May 24. The shooting on May 24 killed 19 students and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were injured. Attorney Thomas J. Henry and his team are investigating the facts surrounding the school shooting. This includes how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used, how he was able to obtain entry to the school, and the response by...

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO