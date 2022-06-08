Rangers are accused of conspiring with JD Sports and Elite to fix price of their replica kit during 2018-19 season... with Glasgow side at risk of £4.8m fine following Competition and Markets Authority probe

Rangers could face a fine of up to £4.8million after allegedly taking part in fixing the price of replica kit.

A probe by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) claimed Elite Sports and JD Sports fixed the prices of Rangers-branded replica kits and other clothing products from September 2018 until at least July 2019.

The UK watchdog also said in its preliminary findings that Rangers took part in the alleged collusion, but only to the extent of fixing the retail price of adult home short-sleeved replica shirts from September 2018 to at least mid-November 2018.

The CMA claimed the two retailers, with help from the Glasgow giant, colluded to keep prices of Rangers-branded replica kits high so they could 'pocket more money for themselves at the expense of fans'.

All three are alleged to have worked together to ensure the price of a Rangers shirt was not cheaper at JD Sports than in Elite's Gers Online store, according to the CMA.

The CMA said that, at the time, Elite was the manufacturer of Rangers-branded clothing and also sold Rangers-branded products directly through its Gers Online Store, and later in shops across Glasgow and Belfast. JD Sports was the only UK-wide retailer selling those Rangers club clothing items at the time.

The CMA claims Rangers became concerned at the start of the 2018-19 football season that JD Sports was selling the replica top at a lower price than Elite, which was seen at the time as the club's so-called retail partner.

JD then increased the price of the Rangers adult short-sleeved home replica shirt by nearly 10 per cent - from £55 to £60 - to bring it in line with Gers Online prices, according to the CMA.

The CMA also believes that Elite and JD, this time working without involvement from the Ibrox club, fixed the prices of Rangers-branded clothing, including training wear and replica kit, over a longer period.

Any business found to have flouted the Competition Act 1998 can be fined up to 10 per cent of its annual worldwide group turnover, which for Rangers was £47.8m in 2020-21.

However, at this stage there has been no definitive finding that the law was broken.

The CMA say Elite and JD have confessed to cartel activity and have since co-operated with the watchdog. They could receive reduced fines if they continue to co-operate.

Last night, Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA, said: 'We don't hesitate to take action when we have concerns that companies may be working together to keep costs up.

'We are concerned that, in this case, Elite, JD Sports and, to some extent, Rangers may have colluded to keep prices high, so that the two retailers could pocket more money for themselves at the expense of fans.'

JD Sports Fashion confirmed it is setting aside around £2m to cover any fine from the CMA plus legal costs.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Rangers said the club 'treats this matter very seriously', adding: 'Rangers will review in detail the CMA's preliminary findings and will be submitting its response to the CMA in due course.'

In 2003, Manchester United and a group of sportswear chains including JJB were ordered to pay fines totalling £18.6m for artificially fixing the price of replica strips.

That came after a damages action brought by consumer group Which? uncovered a network of anti-competitive agreements, setting the price of top-selling England and Manchester United shirts as well as replica kit for Chelsea, Celtic and Nottingham Forest.

Reacting to the Rangers, Elite and JD Sports case, Which? consumer expert Lisa Webb yesterday said: 'If this provisional finding is confirmed, the Competition and Markets Authority must not hesitate to heavily fine the guilty parties.'

Elite Sports was contacted for comment.