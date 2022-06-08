Transfer news LIVE: Louis van Gaal warns Jurrien Timber against Man United switch as Chelsea 'want Lautaro Martinez as part of Romelu Lukaku's loan to Inter Milan'

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Van Gaal warns Timber against United move

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has told Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who he currently coaches with the Dutch national team, that it would be 'not so wise' to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Louis van Gaal is in charge of the Dutch national team and when quizzed on interest from Old Trafford in highly rated Ajax defender Timber, he was quick to point out the perils of the switch.