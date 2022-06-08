How the Socceroos CAN pull off mission impossible and make the World Cup: Beating Peru in Doha is a huge ask but there are glimmers of hope for Australia

The Socceroos are just one win away from qualifying for a fifth successive World Cup - or they will be left heartbroken next Tuesday after falling at the final hurdle.

Standing in their way is a significant sporting obstacle in the form of Peru, who finished fifth in the South American standings behind the likes of Brazil and Argentina.

After 18 games they also shaded the more fancied Colombia and Chile, proving they are anything but novices in the world game.

The football-mad nation will be widely expected to outclass Graham Arnold's squad in the intercontinental play-off and progress to the biggest sporting event on the planet later this year in Qatar - and that degree of entitlement may play into Australia's hands.

Just ask retired Uruguay great Alvaro Recoba, who fired up the Socceroos and many fans after stating it was his nation's 'divine right' to qualify at Australia's expense back in November of 2005.

History shows it was anything but divine for the one-time Inter Milan attacking attacking midfielder, who quickly became public enemy number one after his arrogant comments.

The Socceroos are just one win away from qualifying for a fifth successive World Cup - or they will be left heartbroken next Tuesday after falling at the final hurdle (pictured, veteran midfielder Aaron Mooy)

Mat Leckie is another player who looms as a key figure in the playoff versus Peru on June 14

Recoba was then sent home red-faced after John Aloisi's famous penalty in the shootout sealed Australia's passage to the 2006 World Cup in Germany - ending an agonising 32 year wait.

Peru, ranked 22 in the FIFA world standings, wouldn't have been exactly trembling in their boots after watching Australia struggle to beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Wednesday morning in Doha.

It was a nervous performance, with a late strike from Ajdin Hrustic the difference at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

In contrast, the Peruvians have a galaxy of stars who can change a game in an instant, notably classy midfielder Yoshimar Yutun, Celta Vigo based Renato Tapia and DC United's Edison Flores.

At the previous World Cup in Russia, Peru also beat the Socceroos 2-0 in the group stage, with goals from Andre Carillo and the evergreen Paolo Guerrero.

Ominously, Arnold can't call on retired great Tim Cahill to provide an x-factor up front, with the likes of Jamie Maclaren and Nick D’Agostino honest toilers, but not world class.

Across the park, it is an equally grim outlook in some key positions.

Goalkeeper and captain Mat Ryan will have to be on his toes from the opening whistle versus Peru

Aaron Mooy showcased his class and experience versus the UAE as a screening midfielder, but was benefitted by the slow tempo.

Goalkeeper and captain Mat Ryan is elite, but if key defender Trent Sainsbury doesn't recover from a training knock, the Socceroos' stoppers could be in for a painful 90 minutes.

And as hard as Bailey Wright and Kye Rowles tried, it was clear they are not international standard footballers.

Compare them to the likes of Craig Moore and Lucas Neill and the difference is profound.

What may work in Australia's favour is the clash versus Peru is only one leg - unlike previous campaigns against South American opposition, staged in intimidating venues such as Buenos Aires, Argentina or Montevideo in Uruguay.

An early goal may also set the tempo for the Socceroos - as favourites, Peru may panic as they are forced to chase a result.

Andre Carillo (pictured) scored for Peru against the Socceroos in the last World Cup - and will be a dangerman in the playoff in Doha on June 14

Edison Flores is one of Peru's best players - and has the potential to run riot versus the Socceroos on June 14 if given too much space

Australia should have qualified automatically, but paid the price for not being clinical in the final third following a strong start to the campaign.

If Arnold can successfully rally his troops - for the second time in the space of a week - France, Denmark and Tunisia await in Qatar in Group D from November 23 onwards.

And for a sporting nation that has become accustomed to rubbing shoulders alongside football royalty every four years dating back to 2006, being absent in Qatar simply can't happen.

If it does, football faces a very uncertain future in Australia.

The A-League is going backwards at a concerning rate and the 'Golden Generation' from 2006 was never replicated in terms of elite players - so over to you Socceroos, it is your time to shine and shock the world.