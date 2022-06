INDIANAPOLIS — Both parties are on board with the governor’s plan to send back more of your tax money to you in order to help Hoosiers fend off high inflation. As food prices continue to climb and gas prices shatter record highs, Governor Holcomb agrees that Hoosiers need a little bit of help. This, he says, will come in the form of a billion dollars in “inflationary relief.” The idea is to return $225 per person, nearly $700 for married couples.

