Chelsea ‘to sign Kounde this month’, Blues ‘want Skriniar’, Dembele could join next week – transfer latest

CHELSEA'S Todd Boehly era has officially got underway and the American billionaire has revamped his £200 million transfer policy to suit Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues owner will reportedly allow Tuchel to take control of all the money, similar to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The first signing looks set to be Jules Kounde, with Spanish press reporting that Sevilla want the deal done this month.

The Blues are also looking to sign a second centre-back, with Milan Skriniar and Matthijs de Ligt the top targets.

And reports suggest that Chelsea are in a one-horse race to sign Ousmane Dembele after PSG pulled out of a deal for the Barcelona star.

Alonso speaks on Chelsea future

Marco Alonso has revealed he's likely to remain at Chelsea this summer although he'd like to move to Spain.

He said when asked about a summer move to the La Liga by Onda Cero : "Not at the moment. On paper I have one more year of contract and that is what it is until today.

"I have already said other times that I would like to but it does not depend entirely on me.

"There are two games left here and then it’s time to rest.”

So long Saul

Chelsea have confirmed that Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The blues decided a few weeks ago not to activate the buy option clause embedded in Saul's loan switch to the club, Fabrizio Romano reported.

The transfer specialist also stated that Saul now plans to evaluate his future when he returns to Spain after several clubs expressed interest in him last summer.

Tuchel's stance on Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eager to offload Romelu Lukaku this summer.

And the Blues boss plans to share his feelings over Lukaku's departure to the club's new owner Todd Boehly, according to The Telegraph.

The report also states that Tuchel is likely to get his wish as Boehly wants Tuchel to have a say in the club's recruitment policy in order to keep the German happy.

Good morning Chelsea fans

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly promised Thomas Tuchel full control of transfers.

It should also spell an end to expensive, wasteful transfers... such as £97.5million Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been “messaging Inter Milan since Christmas” in a bid to secure a return to the club.

This comes following reports from Sky Italia that Lukaku has been calling former team mates, the coach, directors and the president at Inter Milan since Christmas to try and move back to the San Siro.

Jules Kounde will join Chelsea ‘before the end of the month’, according to reports.

The Blues have been chasing the Frenchman since last summer when they had an approach snubbed by the LaLiga side.

Sevilla are already working to find his replacement.

Arsenal and Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus and Man City supposedly agreed that his price would be set at £43million.

Who will Tuchel go for?

A new forward will be on the cards should Lukaku be granted a return to Inter Milan.

Man City’s Gabriel Jesus and Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele are both wanted by Tuchel.

But Tuchel’s main concern will be finding at least two top-class centre-backs.

Antonio Rudiger has already agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid.

While Andreas Christensen is also set to join Barcelona for nothing.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is thought to be on the verge of finally sealing a Stamford Bridge switch.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is a candidate for the left of the back three.

Tuchel power

It should also spell an end to expensive, wasteful transfers such as £97.5million flop Romelu Lukaku.

Sporting director Marina Granovskaia and technical director Petr Cech will continue to operate on transfers behind the scenes.

But instead of identifying signings and leading negotiations, they will now assist Tuchel on delivering the players he wants.

It’s reckoned the Blues boss will have around £200million to play around with this summer.

Boehly gives Tuchel full control

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly promised Thomas Tuchel full control of transfers, writes Anthony Chapman.

The Telegraph claims American investor Boehly is desperate to follow the business model of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have transformed their sides into European powerhouses in recent years.

The duo have built squads based around their playing philosophy, resulting in plenty of silverware.

And Boehly is eager for Chelsea to follow suit under Champions League winner Tuchel.

Giving the German the say over dealings will allow Tuchel to finally build a squad perfectly designed for his possession-based 3-4-3 formation.

Toon in for Morata

Newcastle have reportedly joined the race to prise Alvaro Morata away from Atletico Madrid, writes Jake Lambourne.

The Spanish striker is on his way back to the Wanda Metropolitano after spending the last two seasons on loan at Juventus.

Chelsea flop Morata is facing an uncertain future under Diego Simeone, with Arsenal claimed to be eyeing up a shock transfer.

Serie A giants Juventus remain keen on turning his temporary stay in Turin into a permanent switch.

It is believed that the Old Lady aren’t willing to match Atletico’s £30million asking price having already forked out £17m on his loan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Morata ahead of a possible swoop.

Lewandowski speaks on Bayern exit reasons

Robert Lewandowski has opened up on why he wants to leave Bayern Munich.

He told Sport.Onet: “I only want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than work. The best way is to find a solution together.

“Something died in me and I want more emotions in my life. An exit is the best solution for both parties.

“No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear.”

Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for the Polish attacker.

Half time: Germany 0-0 England

Germany will be keen to show more attacking prowess in the second half for the patient German fans in Munich.

They are seeing plenty of the ball and are stretching England – they are one pass away from opening their opponents up and scoring.

Gareth Southgate could no doubt put a good spin on a draw in Munich, but it is very difficult to win World Cups without scoring any goals.

Not have these two nations played out such a stalemate since the fields of France many moons ago.

Tactically, this is a better showing by both – they just seem unable to break each other down.

Both managers have plenty of attacking options on the bench.

Lukaku’s private messages with Inter

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been “messaging Inter Milan since Christmas” in a bid to secure a return to the club.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, “since last Christmas Lukaku has been sending public and private messages to Inter” in a bid to clinch a two-year loan transfer.

Di Marzio goes on to claim that the forward has been “calling the directors and the coach, former team-mates and the President, ready to leave a third of his salary in London, ready to do everything he can to make the impossible possible.”

Put it on R-ice

Chelsea have dropped out of the transfer race for Declan Rice.

The Blues want to rebuild their midfield, but don’t want to splash the cash on Rice.

Germany vs England

England will be hoping to make what happened in Budapest a distant memory when they take on Germany TONIGHT.

But the Germans won’t make it easy as they’ll be eager to get revenge for the Euro 2020 round of 16 defeat.

Germany XI: Neuer; Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Klostermann; Hofmann, Gundogan, Kimmich, Raum; Muller, Musiala, Havertz

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Phillips, Rice; Mount; Sterling, Kane, Saka

Tuchel and Boehly sit-down set

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will meet Thomas Tuchel for crunch transfer talks this week, reports claim.

And the main topic of discussion will be Romelu Lukaku’s future, according to Football London.

Boehly’s scheduled a sit-down with Tuchel on June 9, a day before the transfer window opens.

Once those talks between boss and owner conclude, Lukaku will fly into London to have a chat with Boehly, the report added.

World Cup to have ‘ROBOT LINESMEN’ for first time in history

FIFA remains on track to introduce “robo linesmen” at the 2022 World Cup, writes Martin Lipton.

World boss Gianni Infantino is keen to introduce the “semi automated offside” system for Fifa’s global showpiece which starts in November.

Trials of the system, which uses 10 cameras to track 29 body points of each player, took place in the Club World Cup won by Liverpool and the Arab Cup held in four of Doha’s eight World Cup stadiums.

And with all the signs that the technology does work, bringing far quicker offside calls than under the current VAR line-led system, world chiefs are due to give a positive update at Monday’s delayed annual general meeting of the law-making International FA Board.

England’s opener against Iran on November 21 will be only the second game in which the technology is deployed.

Kounde to join Chelsea this month

Jules Kounde will join Chelsea ‘before the end of the month’, according to reports.

The Blues have been chasing the Frenchman since last summer when they had an approach snubbed by the LaLiga side.

Sevilla are already working to find his replacement.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who say that the Spanish side are ‘about to say goodbye’ to the Frenchman.

Gilmour gets career decline warning

Chelsea ace Billy Gilmour has been warned he needs to raise his game to avoid becoming an international flop like Scottish compatriot Barry Bannan.

Bannan was viewed as Scotland’s prized asset in his prime like Gilmour is now.

But after a few sub-par performances for his international side, Scotland legend Charlie Nicholas reckons Gilmour could face a career decline like 32-year-old Sheffield Wednesday star Bannan.

Nicholas said, via the Scottish daily express: “Billy Gilmour is a talented player but if he is not careful, he could end up becoming the next Barry Bannan.

“Gilmour is a tidy footballer but he has to offer more and we need to stop making him out to be our saviour. He struggled in the play-off because he didn’t get on the ball enough- and when he did it was square pass, square pass.

“Let’s hope he can make a greater impact than Bannan- another physically small midfielder who did OK for a few seasons but failed to hit the heights everyone hoped.”

Chelsea’s Lukaku loan plan

Chelsea are reportedly willing to contribute to Romelu Lukaku’s wages to push through his loan transfer to Inter Milan.

Lukaku’s intent on a move back to Inter, but the move is in jeopardy as the Serie A side cannot afford his £200,000-a-week wages.

But Chelsea might be able to save the day by partially covering Lukaku’s pay packet, according to the Evening Standard.

However, the Blues will command a hefty upfront loan fee from Inter, the report also states.

Lukaku transfer doubts for inter

Inter Milan should keep hold of Lautaro Martinez instead of bringing in Romelu Lukaku, Christian Vieri thinks.

He told FC Inter New, reported by sempreinter: “In the case of Martinez, Lukaku left and he scored more goals. On the other hand, it’s not certain that new signings will be ready right away.

“If you sell him and replace him, you may lose some goals.

“I don’t know what will happen, but allowing someone of his quality to leave is always difficult, I think you’d want to keep him for many years.

“If it’s due to a financial problem and he can bring in a lot of money, then that’s understandable. Otherwise, I’d keep him.”

Luk at him go

Alex Goldberg of The Byline has shared strong opinions of Romelu Lukaku ahead of the summer transfer window.

This comes following reports from Sky Italia that Lukaku has been calling former team mates, the coach, directors and the president at Inter Milan since Christmas to try and move back to the San Siro.

Goldberg said: "The disrespect Romelu Lukaku has shown Tuchel, his teammates, the whole club of Chelsea & the fans is honestly shocking.

"No more apology videos, no more PR spins, it’s time to go and congrats because you’ve chosen to have this awful Chelsea legacy now, it wasn’t forced upon you."

Do you agree Chelsea fans?

Put it on R-ice

Chelsea have dropped out of the transfer race for Declan Rice.

The Blues want to rebuild their midfield, but don’t want to splash the cash on Rice.

Gabriel Jesus transfer price boost

Arsenal and Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

According to Marca, Jesus and Man City agreed a long time ago that his price would be set at £43million.

This could enable both Arsenal and Chelsea to afford him this summer.

