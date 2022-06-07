Experts: $5 gas will soon be a reality in NC

Fire proof trashcans coming to thousands of renters across NC after death of baby in apartment fire. Thousands of renters across the state will soon be getting new trashcans -- with new regulations taking effect next month for valet trash services and new building codes aimed at reducing fire hazards.
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — The U.S. Marine Corps on Friday identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert. Killed were two pilots: Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire and Capt. John J. Sax, 33,...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state's “clean cars” plan, saying the rules violate state law by improperly delegating the state’s authority to the California Air Resources Board. The rules adopted last year by the Walz administration and published in the...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A group of climbers -- including 17 kids and two adults -- were rescued from a canyon in Utah on Friday after the youth group ended up stuck there overnight.
CNN — Victor Villanueva's Chicago White Sox hat was stained with sweat by the end of a recent door-knocking session in East Las Vegas, a manifestation of the time he had spent urging mostly Latino voters here in Clark County to cast ballots in 2022. But with prices rising...
NUNN, Colo. — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said. Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Arizona family reaches $12 million settlement after 18-year-old beaten in county jail. The family of an Arizona man almost beaten to death inside a Maricopa...
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate resigned Friday, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made a hasty appeal to Tate in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer. Evers, who asked Tate to step down, had come under fire from...
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' first transgender state legislator is not seeking reelection, saying Friday that she is moving to Texas so that she can help care for her wife's aging parents. Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, was elected in 2020 and quickly became a leading opponent of...
JUNEAU, Alaska — A state court judge on Friday ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary for U.S. House until visually impaired voters “are provided a full and fair opportunity to participate” in the election. Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir,...
