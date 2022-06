The DOT is planning to make improvements on Highway 13 from Manchester north to Edgewood. And they’ll be holding a public meeting about their plans coming up next week. The proposed work will take place on Highway 13 from Honey Creek just north of D-13 to the south junction of Highway 3. Crews will be removing the existing pavement and reconstructing the road. Through-traffic on Highway 13 will be detoured during construction using Highway 20, Highway 13 and Highway 3.

