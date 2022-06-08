Legendary World War II veteran who became a prisoner of war dies in his sleep aged 99 – as his final message to Australia is revealed

A legendary Australian World War II veteran has died at the age of 99.

Private Wal Williams was aged 99, and passed away in his sleep at the Narrabeen RSL Village in Sydney on Saturday.

He was one of 13,000 Australian soldiers sent to work on the Thai-Burma Railway in October 1942 after they became prisoners of war after the Fall of Singapore during World War 2, which became known as the 'Death Railway'.

Around 2,600 diggers were killed, and Williams was one of the final surviving Australians from the Death Railway.

Private Wal Williams (second from the right) has passed away at the RSL Village in Narrabeen on Saturday night, aged 99.

Private Williams final message to Australia was short yet sweet, when speaking to 2GB host Ben Fordham on Anzac Day, 'you have got to have a sense of humor'.

Private Williams final message to Australia was inspiring, despite enduring 'hell on earth' as a war prisoner.

He said: 'You have got to have a sense of humor,' when when speaking to Ben Fordham on Anzac Day.

Private Williams said it is vital that the stories of Prisoner's of War (POW) are told.

'My philosophy has been since I came home from the war is that the story of the POW’s should be told,' he said in an interview with Ben Fordham.

Mr Fordham paid tribute to Private Williams in a post to Facebook saying despite seeing horrors we will never be able to understand, his attitude was inspiring.

'One of the lucky ones who made it home was Wal Williams', he said.

'We were privileged to be able to speak with him on Anzac Day.

'He had seen horrors we will never be able to understand.

'But his attitude was inspiring'.

Ben Fordham's tribute to Private Wal Williams

He says "Ben, you aired an interview on Anzac Day with Private Wal Williams, a World War 2 veteran. "It is my sad duty to inform you that my dear friend Wal passed away in his sleep on Saturday night at the RSL Village in Narrabeen. "Wal would have turned 100 on October 10th. RIP Wal."

