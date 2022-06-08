ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Legendary World War II veteran who became a prisoner of war dies in his sleep aged 99 – as his final message to Australia is revealed

By Ben Talintyre
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A legendary Australian World War II veteran has died at the age of 99.

Private Wal Williams was aged 99, and passed away in his sleep at the Narrabeen RSL Village in Sydney on Saturday.

He was one of 13,000 Australian soldiers sent to work on the Thai-Burma Railway in October 1942 after they became prisoners of war after the Fall of Singapore during World War 2, which became known as the 'Death Railway'.

Around 2,600 diggers were killed, and Williams was one of the final surviving Australians from the Death Railway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJJRO_0g4XkFbu00
Private Wal Williams (second from the right) has passed away at the RSL Village in Narrabeen on Saturday night, aged 99.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJRjH_0g4XkFbu00
Private Williams  was one of the last surviving Australians from the Death Railway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZA4T_0g4XkFbu00
Private Williams final message to Australia was short yet sweet, when speaking to 2GB host Ben Fordham (pictured) on Anzac Day, 'you have got to have a sense of humor'.

Private Williams final message to Australia was inspiring, despite enduring 'hell on earth' as a war prisoner.

He said: 'You have got to have a sense of humor,' when when speaking to Ben Fordham on Anzac Day.

Private Williams said it is vital that the stories of Prisoner's of War (POW) are told.

'My philosophy has been since I came home from the war is that the story of the POW’s should be told,' he said in an interview with Ben Fordham.

Mr Fordham paid tribute to Private Williams in a post to Facebook saying despite seeing horrors we will never be able to understand, his attitude was inspiring.

'One of the lucky ones who made it home was Wal Williams', he said.

'We were privileged to be able to speak with him on Anzac Day.

'He had seen horrors we will never be able to understand.

'But his attitude was inspiring'.

Ben Fordham's tribute to Private Wal Williams

We’ve received some very sad news.

One of our listeners Geoffrey has been in touch.

He says “Ben, you aired an interview on Anzac Day with Private Wal Williams, a World War 2 veteran. “It is my sad duty to inform you that my dear friend Wal passed away in his sleep on Saturday night at the RSL Village in Narrabeen. “Wal would have turned 100 on October 10th. RIP Wal.”

Wal Williams was one of the last surviving diggers from the Thai Burma Railway.

On February 15, 1942 – with the stroke of a pen – 15,000 Australians became prisoners of war after the Fall of Singapore.

13,000 were sent to work on the Death Railway.

By the end of 1943 – more than 2,500 of our soldiers had died during construction.

It was hell on earth.

One of the lucky ones who made it home was Wal Williams.

And almost 80 years later – Wal was one of the last surviving Australians. Sadly – he has passed away.

We were privileged to be able to speak with him on Anzac Day. He had seen horrors we will never be able to understand.

But his attitude was inspiring. He told me- “you’ve got to keep your sense of humour.”

We send our thoughts to the family of Private Wal Williams this morning. He’s died the age of 99. RIP Wal.

Comments / 23

Joan Sharp
3d ago

Thank you for serving our country and R.I.P sad...my dad served in w.w 2 as well in Navy Sub.

Reply(1)
15
Joseph Wood
2d ago

Thank you sir for your service. These young men back in their day turned and won a war that can still be felt today. Thousands of these veterans now die due to their age and the world should never forget what these young men and women did for our planet. Rest In Peace sir mission completed!

Reply
4
Bob Fortini
3d ago

God Bless you for your service to this Nation RIP 🙏

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

'Accidental Napalm' turns 50: the generation-defining image capturing the futility of the Vietnam war

How does an image become an icon? It is estimated that we now produce more images in two minutes than we did in the entire 19th century. How, then, can one image be so powerful it can symbolise the horror of war and help mobilise anti-war sentiment? June 8 marks the 50 year anniversary since Associated Press photographer Hyung Cong “Nick” Út captured one of the Vietnam War’s defining images. Titled “Accidental Napalm”, the black-and-white still photograph has since been repeatedly reproduced and continues to survive in collective memory. Despite its age, the image continues to retain the capacity to shock....
PHOTOGRAPHY
BBC

World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked

On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fordham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Of War#Australia Day#Veteran#The Narrabeen Rsl Village#The Fall Of Singapore#The Death Railway#Australians
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy