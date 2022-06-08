ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island 2022: 'What did you just call him?' Indiyah and Amber suffer awkward moment as neither of them know how to pronounce Ikenna's name after two days in the villa

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They may have been in the villa together for the last few days, but some of this year's crop of Love Islanders are still struggling to pronounce Ikenna Ekwonna's name.

On Tuesday's episode, Indiyah Polack - who is coupled up with Ikenna - and Amber Beckford were discussing her relationship with him, when they realised neither of them knew how to say his name.

Chatting in the garden, Indiyah said: 'I really feel like being coupled up with Ikanu...'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLwCB_0g4Xft5J00
Awkward: Indiyah Polack struggled to pronounce Ikenna Ekwonna's name during Tuesday's Love Island - despite the pair being coupled up 

Laughing, Amber replied: 'Sorry, what did you just call him?'

Frowning, Indiyah said: 'Is that not his name? No, it's really disrespectful. What is his name? You don't even know.'

Looking slightly confused, Amber tried to spell out his name, saying: 'It's I-K-K-A. Ikka. Something like that.

Indiyah replied: 'Anyways, he's good-looking, tall, lovely. But, I'm not tingling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkVYS_0g4Xft5J00
Not quite right: Looking slightly confused, Amber Beckford tried to spell out his name, saying: 'It's I-K-K-A. Ikka. Something like that' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180U3c_0g4Xft5J00
Indiyah said: 'Is that not his name? No, it's really disrespectful. What is his name? You don't even know' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V96GB_0g4Xft5J00
Indiyah added: 'Anyways, he's good-looking, tall, lovely. But, I'm not tingling' 

Ikenna, 23, is a pharmaceutical sales rep from Nottingham and was coupled up with Indiyah on day one after the public voted for who the pairings would be.

Viewers quickly took to social media to react to Indiyah and Amber's attemps to pronounce his name, with one writing: ' Indiyah does not like Ikenna at all. She can't even remember his name.'

Another added: 'Indiyah is cheeky lol you can't even pronounce Ikenna's name but you're complaining he jumped out of bed too quick?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jarhR_0g4Xft5J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ko02f_0g4Xft5J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuWj9_0g4Xft5J00

One fan wrote: 'Indiyah and Amber trying to recall what Ikenna's name is was the funniest scene this episode.'

Another said: 'They butchered Ikenna's name like a supply teacher reading the register.'

It comes as on Tuesday, ITV2 viewers were given a taste of what's to come as Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were unveiled as shock new contestants.

Afia - who works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club in London - explained that signing up for the show felt like a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity but believes she is still single because she tends to 'fall in love too quickly.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1si911_0g4Xft5J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3bKw_0g4Xft5J00

The 25-year-old said: 'It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun, and have a bit of a summer romance as well.

'But I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, 'OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he's everything.'

Afia was joined as a new contestant by Essex actress Ekin-Su who is looking for a 'genuine spark' in her love life but admits she can be 'quite picky' and isn't in the villa to make friends.

The latest Islander, 27, said: 'I'm looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqD3P_0g4Xft5J00
Taking her shot: Afia - who works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club in London - explained that signing up for the show felt like a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brMmf_0g4Xft5J00
Islander: Afia was joined as a new contestant by Essex actress Ekin-Su who is looking for a 'genuine spark' in her love life but admits she can be 'quite picky'

'I'm quite picky and I'm not just looking for looks, I'm looking for brains! I'm looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats.

'Nothing like cockiness! I'm looking for a serious man and a serious relationship. I'll bring the whole package to the villa - drama, tears, laughter, joy, and love.

'I'm looking for the love of my life. I'm not there to make friends. If someone wants to have an argument with me, bring it on.'

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fco65_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? 'In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.

'I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

'I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceDP2_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? 'It's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

'Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

'I don't think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsTRv_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'My dating life has been a shambles.

'This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

'I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now so I'm ready to get to know someone and travel with them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAE9Q_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? 'I am open to finding love, I'm wanting to have a really fun summer.

'I would say I'm fun, flirty and fiery. I think I'm good at giving advice, I'm a good person to talk to, I'm very honest.

'If I want the same guy, I'd do it but in a nice respectful way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sse5o_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? 'When I'm with someone I'm very loyal.

'I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them.

'I'm actually single for once, so I thought why not?

This is the best time to give it a go.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110C16_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? 'I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it's not as easy though, it's like you're too desperate for it.

'If I think you're the one or I like you, I'll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don't like where it's going - then I won't be throwing out dates.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEu2N_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Afia Tonkmor

Age: 25

Location: London

Occupation: Lounge Host at a Private Members Club

Who is their type on paper? 'I love going on dates but I want to be in a relationship and just call it a day!

'I like going on dates but I am just so done with it now, I just want the relationship, chill thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYveC_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? 'I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

'When I'm actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing.

'I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate - I always used to put that person first. I'm really good at being in a team'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR7Ck_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Liam Llewellyn

Age: 22

Location: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters Student

Who is their type on paper? '22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you've got your years ahead of you so you have time to grow together.

'Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you're in with a load of different types so you can get to grips with what you really like.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x70b_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? 'A lot of English girls actually love me.

'They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

'Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. '

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVyg2_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Ikenna Ekwonna

Age: 23

Location: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Who is their type on paper? 'I've only been in one past relationship but now I think I'm at the age where I could find someone.

'Hopefully, I'm going to bring spontaneity and excitement.

'I'm not really shy to speak to people I don't really care too much about what people think.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmXh1_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Amber Beckford

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Nanny

Who is their type on paper? 'I don't like guys that show off.

'I don't like flashy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh.

'There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UXbn_0g4Xft5J00

Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

Location: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Who is their type on paper? 'I'm quite picky and I'm not just looking for looks, I'm looking for brains!

'I'm looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Neighbours veteran Jackie Woodburne 'delivers the performance of a lifetime' after she was given the honour of last scene in final episode

Veteran Neighbours star Jackie Woodburne has delivered the performance of a lifetime after she was given the honour of filming the soap's final scene on Friday. The actress, 66, who has played Susan Kennedy since 1994 will end the show talking about family and friendship as the 37-year-old series comes to an end.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I thought I was searching for a prince, but what I needed was a princess!' Rebel Wilson comes out as gay at 42 and introduces new girlfriend — THREE MONTHS after couple attended Vanity Fair Oscars party together

Rebel Wilson has come out as gay at the age of 42, while introducing the world to her new girlfriend on Thursday. The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share the news about her new relationship, posting a sweet snap of herself posing with her girlfriend, designer Romana Agruma, in which both women are seen grinning from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Islanders#Ikanu#Nottingham
Daily Mail

Woman, 36, who had her eye removed at 16 due to painful genetic conditions that caused bone deterioration and a build up of fluid becomes a TikTok star with clips poking fun at herself

A woman who had her eye removed as a teenager is now a viral TikTok star thanks to her light-hearted clips poking fun at her condition. Sarah Harris, 36, a retail manager from Manchester, suffers from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumours to form on the nerve tissue. As...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother reveals how her seven-month-old daughter's seemingly normal runny nose and 'nursery' cold was the first symptom of a rare childhood blood cancer

A mother has revealed how the first symptom of her infant daughter's blood cancer was a seemingly normal runny nose and cold. Anjna Caulton, 44, from Perton, South Staffordshire, noticed her seven-month-old daughter Mia had been suffering common cold symptoms, but didn't become concerned until she found more worrying changes to the baby's body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Autistic boy, 15, and his mother are trapped in the Caribbean for THREE WEEKS after he had meltdown on plane and airlines refused to fly him him home: Family is rescued by Carnival Cruises who diverted their ship to pick them up and bring them home

An autistic teen and his mother were stranded in the Caribbean for three weeks after airlines refused to fly him home. Jamie Greene set off from her home in Toms River on May 10 with her autistic son Elijah Kapatos, 15, her boyfriend Carlos Pacheco, and her two younger children with Pacheco, aged 12 and seven.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Tragedy as mother-of-three 'yoga queen' DIES giving birth to a healthy baby girl just three months after marrying the love of her life: 'An unfathomable loss'

A mother-of-three who ran a high-profile yoga studio died after giving birth at home to a healthy baby girl. Queensland woman Lauren Verona, 42, died from complications during childbirth after delivering her daughter Lucinda Lauren Elizabeth Gaylard. Ms Verona ran Zenko Yoga in Noosaville, on the Sunshine Coast, and described...
YOGA
Daily Mail

Nicole Serrano comes out as a lesbian... after the singer–songwriter was forced to 'pray the gay away' as a child: 'I just want to be happy'

The singer–songwriter Nicole Serrano revealed her truth and came out as gay on Thursday in an interview with People. Serrano, who has worked with major names in Christian music as a songwriter, in addition to performing her own music, delved into when she first thought that she was a lesbian as a child, and how her conservative church tried to make her 'pray the gay away.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment husband destroys a dental surgery in Brazil because he thought staff secretly implanted a MICROCHIP in his wife's tooth so they could listen to him

A woman and her husband have defended their decision to trash a Brazilian dental clinic after bizarrely claiming that the dentist secretly implanted a chip in her mouth three years ago to listen in to their family's conversations. The shocking incident was recorded by the Belo Horizonte office after Kênia...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's tennis player ex-boyfriend congratulates her after she came out and debuted her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

One of Rebel Wilson's ex-boyfriends has congratulated her on coming out. Australian tennis player Matt Reid, who dated Rebel for several months from late 2021, left a supportive comment below the Pitch Perfect star's Instagram post announcing her new relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. 'Congratulations', Matt wrote on Friday...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Passengers on £4,000 cruise which featured entertainment from Tony Hadley are left furious as their free replacement holiday is CANCELLED at the last minute because the ship 'isn't ready'

Passengers on a disastrous 80s pop acts cruise who were offered a free replacement holiday are up in arms again - after that new trip was suddenly cancelled. Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy