Love Island 2022: 'What did you just call him?' Indiyah and Amber suffer awkward moment as neither of them know how to pronounce Ikenna's name after two days in the villa

They may have been in the villa together for the last few days, but some of this year's crop of Love Islanders are still struggling to pronounce Ikenna Ekwonna's name.

On Tuesday's episode, Indiyah Polack - who is coupled up with Ikenna - and Amber Beckford were discussing her relationship with him, when they realised neither of them knew how to say his name.

Chatting in the garden, Indiyah said: 'I really feel like being coupled up with Ikanu...'

Awkward: Indiyah Polack struggled to pronounce Ikenna Ekwonna's name during Tuesday's Love Island - despite the pair being coupled up

Laughing, Amber replied: 'Sorry, what did you just call him?'

Frowning, Indiyah said: 'Is that not his name? No, it's really disrespectful. What is his name? You don't even know.'

Looking slightly confused, Amber tried to spell out his name, saying: 'It's I-K-K-A. Ikka. Something like that.

Indiyah replied: 'Anyways, he's good-looking, tall, lovely. But, I'm not tingling.'

Ikenna, 23, is a pharmaceutical sales rep from Nottingham and was coupled up with Indiyah on day one after the public voted for who the pairings would be.

Viewers quickly took to social media to react to Indiyah and Amber's attemps to pronounce his name, with one writing: ' Indiyah does not like Ikenna at all. She can't even remember his name.'

Another added: 'Indiyah is cheeky lol you can't even pronounce Ikenna's name but you're complaining he jumped out of bed too quick?'

One fan wrote: 'Indiyah and Amber trying to recall what Ikenna's name is was the funniest scene this episode.'

Another said: 'They butchered Ikenna's name like a supply teacher reading the register.'

It comes as on Tuesday, ITV2 viewers were given a taste of what's to come as Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were unveiled as shock new contestants.

Afia - who works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club in London - explained that signing up for the show felt like a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity but believes she is still single because she tends to 'fall in love too quickly.'

The 25-year-old said: 'It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun, and have a bit of a summer romance as well.

'But I fall in love quickly, too quickly, two dates I am like, 'OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he's everything.'

Afia was joined as a new contestant by Essex actress Ekin-Su who is looking for a 'genuine spark' in her love life but admits she can be 'quite picky' and isn't in the villa to make friends.

The latest Islander, 27, said: 'I'm looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.

'I'm quite picky and I'm not just looking for looks, I'm looking for brains! I'm looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats.

'Nothing like cockiness! I'm looking for a serious man and a serious relationship. I'll bring the whole package to the villa - drama, tears, laughter, joy, and love.

'I'm looking for the love of my life. I'm not there to make friends. If someone wants to have an argument with me, bring it on.'

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? 'In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.

'I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

'I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now'

Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? 'It's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

'Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

'I don't think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.'

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'My dating life has been a shambles.

'This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

'I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now so I'm ready to get to know someone and travel with them.'

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? 'I am open to finding love, I'm wanting to have a really fun summer.

'I would say I'm fun, flirty and fiery. I think I'm good at giving advice, I'm a good person to talk to, I'm very honest.

'If I want the same guy, I'd do it but in a nice respectful way.

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? 'When I'm with someone I'm very loyal.

'I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them.

'I'm actually single for once, so I thought why not?

This is the best time to give it a go.'

Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? 'I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it's not as easy though, it's like you're too desperate for it.

'If I think you're the one or I like you, I'll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don't like where it's going - then I won't be throwing out dates.'

Name: Afia Tonkmor

Age: 25

Location: London

Occupation: Lounge Host at a Private Members Club

Who is their type on paper? 'I love going on dates but I want to be in a relationship and just call it a day!

'I like going on dates but I am just so done with it now, I just want the relationship, chill thing.'

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? 'I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

'When I'm actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing.

'I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate - I always used to put that person first. I'm really good at being in a team'.

Name: Liam Llewellyn

Age: 22

Location: Newport, South Wales

Occupation: Masters Student

Who is their type on paper? '22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you've got your years ahead of you so you have time to grow together.

'Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you're in with a load of different types so you can get to grips with what you really like.'

Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? 'A lot of English girls actually love me.

'They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

'Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. '

Name: Ikenna Ekwonna

Age: 23

Location: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Who is their type on paper? 'I've only been in one past relationship but now I think I'm at the age where I could find someone.

'Hopefully, I'm going to bring spontaneity and excitement.

'I'm not really shy to speak to people I don't really care too much about what people think.'

Name: Amber Beckford

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Nanny

Who is their type on paper? 'I don't like guys that show off.

'I don't like flashy guys - just have a personality and make me laugh.

'There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!'

Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

Location: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Who is their type on paper? 'I'm quite picky and I'm not just looking for looks, I'm looking for brains!

'I'm looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!'