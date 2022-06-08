ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘What a talent’ – Watch ex-Man Utd star Ravel Morrison score stunning free-kick for Jamaica leaving fans amazed

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

RAVEL MORRISON wowed fans with a stunning free-kick for Jamaica in a 3-1 win over Suriname.

The Derby County star, 29, has returned to form this year with five goals and four assists for the Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEz5H_0g4Xc13J00
Ravel Morrison reminded fans of his talent with a wonderful free-kick for Jamaica Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jok9n_0g4Xc13J00
Morrison whipped in the free-kick from around 25 yards out Credit: CONCACAF

That has earned him international recognition with the Reggae Boyz and he did not disappoint in Tuesday's CONCACAF Nations League game.

Jamaica were awarded a free-kick at least 25 yards from goal and Morrison whipped the ball up and over the wall before it nestled in the top corner.

It was a fine strike from the former United player and a reminder of the talent he possesses.

Supporters on social media were quickly raving about the free-kick and lavished praise on the midfielder.

One fan tweeted: "Love seeing Ravel Morrison scoring for Jamaica. What a talent."

Another added: "Ravel Morrison what a player."

A third wrote: "Whoooooa, Ravel Morrison. That's a beauty."

It was just Morrison's second goal for Jamaica with his first coming in his previous cap against Honduras in March.

The former West Ham star is out of contract this summer but will likely attract suitors with goals like that.

It is possible he will remain at Pride Park with Wayne Rooney clearly getting the best out of him - but his future at Derby could depend on the club's financial situation.

