Conor McGregor named on feared UFC star Khamzat Chimaev’s three-man hit-list ahead of return to octagon

CONOR MCGREGOR is one of three big names to be called out by UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

The 28-year-old is fast-becoming one of the most-popular fighters in Dana White’s MMA promotion.

Khamzat Chimaev has called out Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Credit: Getty

And he further strengthened his credentials last month at UFC 273 when he outpointed Gilbert Burns in a Fight of the Year contender to stretch his perfect record to 11-0.

Chimaev is now eager to get his next showdown locked in the diary – and he has set his targets high.

The No.3 ranked welterweight shared a cartoon image of himself along with McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz on Twitter.

It shows the ambitious Chechnya native pointing a gun finger along with Notorious and Gamebred while the Stockton Slugger is stood with his arms folded.

Chimaev has become embroiled in verbals with both McGregor and Diaz previously – and he even claimed he tried to fly to Ireland to confront McGregor in the past.

That was back in 2018 after the Dubliner’s comments and actions during his build-up to the now legendary defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After being insulted by McGregor’s words regarding Russia, Chimaev says he got to the airport but was instead locked up for eight hours before being sent home.

It comes after a number of leaked match-ups from UFC’s headquarters revealed that Chimaev was pencilled in to face Diaz on July 2 at UFC 276.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But that bout will not be taking place then after Diaz says Chimaev’s recent marriage got in the way.

He wrote on social media: “He had visa issues, overweight and now his b**** a** is off getting married instead of fighting wtf? I’m trying to get a fight with a real fighter asap/July.”

Chimaev hit back at Diaz’s remarks by replying: “You are funny, are you high? It seems like you've been smoking.”