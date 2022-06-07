ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Felony Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop

By June 7, 2022
 5 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (SNSO) – Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces a 33-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop...

WIBW

Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka, has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. late Thursday night.
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Junction City Man Arrested After Hospital Treatment

A man shot by officers last month in Junction City has now been arrested. Thirty-six-year old Carlton Solton Junior was arrested after he was discharged from Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest woman for shooting after standoff at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. On Friday, police responded to the 500 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka in an attempt to locate an individual wanted in questioning to for the shooting that occurred early in the day, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Response Team members and Negotiators also responded to the scene trying to make contact with the individual inside.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Carbondale man arrested for meth after recognized for active warrant

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Carbondale officers recognized a man with an active bench warrant and arrested him, they allegedly also found meth in his possession. The Carbondale Police Department says Aaron Michael Lewis, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested after officers stopped him while he was walking on Wednesday night, June 8.
CARBONDALE, KS
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 31-year-old Independence man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities were dispatched to the report of a female calling 9-1-1 and saying she needed a doctor in Lafayette County. A Lexington Police report says on Sunday, June 5, 2022, an officer was notified while en route that the female...
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLE DOUGLAS ZIMMERMAN, 37, Council Grove, Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, Theft of property lost or mislaid; Value less than $1,000; All Other Larceny, Failure to appear Theft by deception; $1500 or less from 3 businesses in 72 hrs; All Other Larceny and Criminal use of a financial card; W/o consent of owner less than $1,000 (6x): Bond $18,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested following Topeka police standoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday. According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Council Grove attorney accused of using semi as deadly weapon

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney is on the other side of the law, and facing charges after using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Lyon County’s Click It or Ticket efforts leads to over 70 citations, including seven DUI arrests

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its recent Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign at the end of May into early June. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says there were over 70 citations issued during the two-week effort, including 13 safety belt citations, 46 speeding citations, one citation for texting while driving. There were 13 other citations and arrests, including seven arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man accused of killing Topeka teen after drug deal bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Topeka 16-year-old following a drug transaction has been bound over for trial. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, June 10, Clint William Eugene Smith Jr., of Topeka, was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Crash on I335 left three with possible injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on Interstate 335 resulted in three people sustaining possible injuries on Saturday morning. Two vehicles were headed northbound on I335 at 10:58 a.m. June 11 when a Nissan Xterra’s tire blew and caused it to travel into the inside lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a Acura […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Woman Arrested On Multiple FTA Warrants

A Kansas woman was arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday on multiple warrants from area law enforcement for not showing up for court dates related to traffic offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 28-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas resident Breonna C. White at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday in Buchanan County on a failure to appear warrant out of the Tracy Police Department for failing to appear on an traffic offense, two failure to appear warrants our of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for traffic offenses, and a new charge of driving while suspended.
WIBW

Douglas Co. deputies search for man with theft, domestic battery warrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are looking for a man who has warrants out for his arrest for felony theft, domestic battery and more. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies need the community’s help to find Marcus Anthony Mack, 36, of Leavenworth, on outstanding warrants.
northwestmoinfo.com

Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Englewood, Colorado resident Lukas M. Vanderheiden was arrested at 7:10 P.M. Tuesday on three felony counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 35 grams of marijuana and was cited for operating a vehicle in a crewless and imprudent manner.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
shawneesheriff.org

Attempt To Identify

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (SNSO) – Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the three individuals pictured here in reference to a criminal damage investigation. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 shortly after 1am, a silver Nissan or Infinity 4-door passenger car arrived...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

