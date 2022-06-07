Felony Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop

A Kansas woman was arrested in Buchanan County Tuesday on multiple warrants from area law enforcement for not showing up for court dates related to traffic offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 28-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas resident Breonna C. White at 11:15 A.M. Tuesday in Buchanan County on a failure to appear warrant out of the Tracy Police Department for failing to appear on an traffic offense, two failure to appear warrants our of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for traffic offenses, and a new charge of driving while suspended.

