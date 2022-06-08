Inter make Dybala bid, Tottenham ‘in Pau Torres-Lo Celso swap talks’, Liverpool’s ‘£85m Nunez transfer offer’ – updates

INTER MILAN have stepped up their pursuit on Paulo Dybala having made an official bid with an opening proposal for a four year contract.

The Argentine ace had reported interest from Premier League clubs, but it seems as if Italy will be his next destination.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly in talks to complete one of the deals of the summer with Villarreal.

Spurs are said to be negotiating to secure the signing of Manchester United target Pau Torres which includes a deal that sees Giovanni Lo Celso heading the other way.

And Liverpool have reportedly made an £85m bid for Benfica's Darwin Nunez.

Gareth Bale has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid’s neighbours Getafe.

Getafe’s president Angel Torres revealed that he’s been given the opportunity to land the Welsh winger.

Man City are set to contact Leeds over a transfer move for their England star Kalvin Phillips.

The Cityzens face a huge fight to sign the in-demand ace as a host of other clubs chase his services.

And Juventus are hot favourites to re-sign Paul Pogba as Real Madrid and PSG switch their focus to other midfielders.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly on the cusp of completing a move to Lyon.

Jurgen Klopp is confident he will beat Man Utd to land hitman Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool are ready with a package worth £75million — an initial £68m fee plus add-ons — to beat their rivals to the Benfica striker.

McArthur, Tomkins, Ayew and Clyne sign new deals

Crystal Palace have confirmed new contracts for four senior players, writes Jack Rosser and Alex Smith.

The Eagles have agreed fresh one-year contracts with James McArthur, James Tomkins, Jordan Ayew and Nathaniel Clyne.

All four of their deals were set to expire this summer but manager Patrick Vieira has chosen to keep them at Selhurst Park.

McArthur has made 249 appearances for Palace and has been captain on some occasions.

Ayew, 30, scored three league goals last season and Clyne featured 16 times after re-joining the club in 2020 where his career began.

Tomkins, 33, has struggled with injury across the last few campaigns but has played made 124 appearances for Palace.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate also sees his deal expire this summer but the South Londoners have confirmed that they remain in talks over an extension.

Klopp ‘confident’ for Nunez

Jurgen Klopp is confident he will beat Manchester United to land hitman Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool are ready with a package worth £75million — an initial £68m fee plus add-ons — to beat their rivals to the Benfica striker.

But Klopp knows Anfield owners FSG do not want to break the £75m club-record fee they paid for Virgil van Dijk, despite the Portuguese side demanding £85m.

Uruguay hero Nunez, 22, is also a target for new United boss Erik ten Hag but they do not want to be dragged into a bidding war.

Newcastle, boosted by their Saudi riches, are willing to pay the asking price for Nunez, who scored 32 goals last season.

But Man Utd and Newcastle know that the lure of Champions League football at Anfield is likely to rule them out.

Pogba and Juve a perfect fit?

Juventus are hot favourites to re-sign Paul Pogba as Real Madrid and PSG switch their focus to other midfielders.

The Manchester United star’s agents are ‘discussing ‘final details’ of a free transfer return to the Italian club of his pomp from 2012 to 2016.

European champions Real are instead being linked with Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, while PSG are keen on RB Leipzig main man Christopher Nkunku, who also interests Chelsea and the Red Devils.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Juve are ‘more than confident’ of luring Pogba when his Old Trafford contract runs out on June 30.

Pogba, 29, has insisted his priority for his next club is happiness rather than trophies.

Man City step up Phillips interest

Man City are set to contact Leeds over a transfer move for their England star Kalvin Phillips.

The Cityzens face a huge fight to sign the in-demand ace as a host of other clubs chase his services.

But City will officially approach Leeds once Phillips has finished his England duty later this month.

Boss Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for veteran Fernandinho following the Brazilian’s departure after nine years at the Etihad.

And we previously reported how he is believed to view Phillips “as an attainable target” as he plots a transfer swoop.

Manchester United also want the ace – but Phillips has allegedly told his nearest and dearest that he could not move to Old Trafford due to the bitter rivalry between them and his boyhood club Leeds.

Lacazette to Lyon ‘nearly complete’

Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly on the cusp of completing a move to Lyon.

The striker left Arsenal on a free transfer and is set to be unveiled by Lyon once he completes a medical.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who claims Lyon will release an official statement over the move soon.

He said: “Alexandre Lacazette is now set to sign the contract with OL on a free move after medical tests completed. Official statement expected soon.”

Or will Lukaku and Martinez be reunited?

If Romelu Lukaku does end up back at Inter Milan and Chelsea do not wangle Martinez, the couple will reunite.

The Argentine netted 21 times in Serie A last season improving his tally of 17 he got alongside Lukaku when they played up front together.

The pair that season registered a combined 41 goals and Simone Inzaghi’s side could want the deadly duo reunited.

In his infamous interview with the Italian press back in December that angered Thomas Tuchel and many Chelsea fans, Lukaku hinted at wanting to play with Martinez again.

He said: “Lautaro Martinez coming here with me at Chelsea in the future?

“No… Lautaro, you can stay in Milan, I’ll be back there.”

Blues after Martinez

Chelsea reportedly want Lautaro Martinez if they loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan, writes Alex Smith.

The Belgian striker only arrived in west London last summer after a £97.5million return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Lukaku has made his intentions clear a number of times and would like a return to Inter.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Chelsea are demanding £21million for them to consider loaning the striker back to the Italian side.

As part of the deal they could also look to include an Inter player - and have taken an interest in 24-year-old star Martinez.

The Argentine netted 21 times in Serie A last season improving his tally of 17 he got alongside Lukaku when they played up front together.

Tark of the town

James Tarkowski is set to undergo a medical at Everton before signing on a free transfer, according to reports.

He is set to become Frank Lampard’s first summer signing and leaves Burnley after six years at Turf Moor.

The centre-back, 29, has arrived at Finch Farm to complete the relevant tests, report The Atheltic.

West Ham and Newcastle were also linked with a move for the defender but it appears Everton have fought off their competition.

Tarkowski was keen to remain in the Premier League following Burnley’s relegation and was reportedly being monitored by Fulham too.

Bissouma reposts Gunners fan love

Bissouma is believed to be valued at around £50million by Brighton – the same fee that took Ben White from the south coast to the Emirates last summer.

And fortunately for Mikel Arteta it appears Bissouma is aiming to follow in the England star’s footsteps.

The ex-Lille ace re-posted two messages from an Arsenal fan on Tuesday.

The first comment read: “For me, I think he and Tielemans should be our priority at midfield, we must get [Bissouma] at all costs.”

The supporter followed that up by adding: “I’ve been following up on Bissouma and I think he’s the one to replace Partey long-term, he’s just 25.”

Bissouma’s contract expires in 2023 too which means Brighton could be open to selling as this is their final chance to cash in.

Bissouma to North London?

Arsenal fans are hoping to seal a transfer for Yves Bissouma this summer after the midfielder hinted at a move.

The Brighton star, 25, reposted two comments from an Arsenal supporter who revealed their wish to sign Bissouma.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Mali international since last summer and it appears Bissouma is keen to join.

And now, just a day after the midfielder’s cryptic posts, The Athletic are reporting Aston Villa have ended their pursuit of the Seagulls’ ace.

Villa were reportedly set to battle Arsenal for Bissouma this summer so their withdrawal from the transfer race is a big boost for the Gunners.

It means technical director Edu has a better chance of agreeing a fee with Brighton although there is still the interest from Monaco to contend with.

All Said and done

West Ham are ready to listen to offers for Said Benrahma this summer and are still interested in bringing Jesse Lingard back to the club.

Should West Ham find a buyer for Benrahma, they are keen to recoup the £30million fee and not sell cheaply.

West Ham are interested in bringing Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium after his deal at Manchester United expired.

Exclusive - Longelo is West Ham's wanted youngter

A host of clubs are monitoring West Ham youngster Emmanuel Longelo ahead of a potential summer move, JACK ROSSER EXCLUSIVELY REVEALS.

The full-back, 21, made his Hammers debut in the Europa League last year against Dinamo Zagreb.

Bournemouth who are in the market for a left-back following promotion and Europa League finalists Rangers are keen on him.

Championship side Millwall and the Scottish Premiership’s Hibernian are also tracking Longelo.

A move to Nottingham Forest was considered in January but a deal never materialised.

Garner's first words as Addicks boss

Speaking shortly after signing at The Valley, Garner said: “It feels fantastic to be here. I'm really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

"Charlton is a massive football club. Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

"Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

"I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play."

Charlton confirm Garner as boss

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the appointment of Ben Garner as first team’s manager.

The ex-Swindon Town gaffer joins on a three-year contact.

The highly-rated 42-year-old put pen to paper on the deal this week and will focus on getting the Addicks to play "attacking football".

He joins the South East London club after an impressive season at Swindon, where his side scored more goals than any team in League Two.

Prem clubs fear over Nunez

Premier League clubs are reportedly wary of paying Benfica’s exorbitant asking price for Darwin Nunez.

Benfica are seeking between £60-100m for Nunez, and Liverpool are said to be planning a £85m bid for the striker.

But Prem sides fear paying over the odds for Nunez, in case he’s a flop in England like Nicolas Pepe was for Arsenal last season.

That’s the view of a Prem chief executive who told i news: “The sort of money being asked for him is huge and no club wants to do what Arsenal did with Nicolas Pepe, grossly over paying for someone because of the hype around the number of clubs interested in him.”

Prem teams interested in Sangare

Man United and Chelsea are set to do battle for PSV Eindhoven ace Ibrahim Sangaré.

The 24-year-old reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Prem this summer, according to the Utd report.

And there's no shortage of top-tier clubs willing to give the defensive midfielder a new home.

Newcastle and Liverpool have also been linked with Sangare recently.

