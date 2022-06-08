ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not starting him is criminal': Gary Lineker joins fans in hailing Manchester City star Jack Grealish's 'special' England cameo against Germany - with some calling for him to start instead of Mason Mount

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Gary Lineker joined England fans in insisting that Jack Grealish should start more for his country after a superb cameo against Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side salvaged a point in their Nations League clash in Munich on Tuesday night thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty.

England looked lethargic and short of ideas going forward and failed to create many clear-cut chances with Mason Mount in attacking midfield.

But Manchester City star Grealish replaced Chelsea midfielder Mount on 72 minutes and made an instant impact.

The £100million signing looked bright and was direct and penetrative, helping his side spark into life.

And Match of the Day host Lineker and several supporters took to Twitter to praise Grealish's performance - with some calling for manager Southgate to start him instead of Mount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZROGq_0g4XVsue00
Gary Lineker joined England fans in hailing Manchester City star Jack Grealish (right) for his 'special' cameo against Germany in their 1-1 draw in the Nations League on Tuesday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRvhX_0g4XVsue00
Grealish replaced the ineffectual Mason Mount with just 18 minutes remaining of the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUh9P_0g4XVsue00
Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up - but Three Lions supporters urged the manager to start the Manchester City star instead of Mount

Lineker said: 'The introduction of @JackGrealish has made a difference. You have to take chances to make things happen at this level.'

A fan added: 'It's criminal that Grealish doesn't start more often. He creates so many chances. Mount is a good PL (Premier League) player. Nothing more. One of Southgate's golden boys.'

Another tweeted: 'England play their best football whenever Grealish is on the pitch,' with one simply saying: 'This Grealish cameo been special.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLd4L_0g4XVsue00
Manchester City star Grealish helped change the momentum of the game when he came on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCKno_0g4XVsue00
Half of Grealish's 22 caps have come as a sub and he has only played 90 minutes three times

A fourth posted: 'Grealish not starting for England is criminal,' with one concluding: 'The gap between Grealish and Mount is actually massive.'

Half of Grealish's 22 England caps have come as a substitute and he has only finished 90 minutes three times for his country, and after the game, Southgate challenged the former Aston Villa star to win a starting place and not just be an impact player.

He said: 'He can be both. If we didn't trust him we wouldn't put him on the pitch with 20 minutes to go in the belief he can make a difference. The start of the game, the challenge to the wide players to attack, defend, try to score goals at a high tactical level and you've got to be spot on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VZ4B_0g4XVsue00
Southgate was pleased with the impact that both Grealish and Jarrod Bowen made in the draw

'I think that's an area Jack can get better at and what he did do was carry the ball and at that moment of the game as it opens up there's a little more space, a little more opportunity, and also that freshness.

'The impact that he and Jarrod Bowen had was really important in those attacking areas. There is a good challenge there, good competition for places and we've got to keep pushing them.'

After the game, Grealish tweeted: 'A well earned point. Lovely to hear the England fans in full voice tonight,' before referencing captain Kane's half-century of England goals by adding: 'Congrats brother on 50 goals! Some achievement that.'

Daily Mail

Qatar's World Cup (and their soaring 49 degrees temperatures!) has robbed us of a summer of football, but fear not… between the Women's Euros, a packed Wimbledon and Paul Pogba's documentary there is plenty to keep sports fans going

If you can't escape the feeling that there's something missing from your calendar this Friday, you're not alone. Thanks to FIFA and the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, the traditional summer bonanza of the World Cup has been scrapped, the tournament rescheduled for the winter months. With current temperatures in the Gulf state hitting 49 degrees celsius, it makes sense.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

The American billionaire, his LA Dodgers co-owner, Clearlake's kingpin and the Swiss medical magnate: Meet the new directors at Chelsea after the club's successful £4.5bn takeover from Roman Abramovich

Change is officially in the air at Chelsea and confirmation of the new faces in the boardroom arrived on Tuesday when the appointment of new directors was formally published on Companies House. Todd Boehly and his consortium finally completed their £4.5billion takeover of the Premier League giants last week with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Holland 2-2 Poland: Dutch fight back from two down to claim a point with second-half strikes by Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries after Matty Cash fired home his first goal for visitors before Piotr Zielinski's tap in

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Holland rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

US businessman Chris Kirchner has FAILED to meet the deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, leaving Wayne Rooney's side stuck in limbo after Championship relegation

US businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

What a difference a year makes: England forced to play with just 2,000 schoolchildren watching under 'embarrassing' sanction for fans' behaviour at last year's Euro 2020 final

England are preparing to kick-off their game of shame in front of a near empty stadium tonight - following last year's ugly scenes in which Three Lions fans attempt to storm Wembley. Gareth Southgate's side will play in front of a crowd of just 2,000 - mostly schoolchildren - at...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool seek to drive down fee for Darwin Nunez with director of football Julian Ward holding talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward is in Portugal hoping to drive down Benfica’s initial asking price for Darwin Nunez. Benfica want £68m up front with a further £17m in add-ons based on appearances and Ward hopes to reach agreement at around £60m plus more conservative bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LAWRENCE BOOTH: Spin bowling continues to be a Leach in the side of England... Off spinner Jack has battled illness, injury and form but his lack of tricks are a concern and the debate over his future will not go away

When Jack Leach had Tom Blundell caught at mid-on for 106 late on the second morning in Nottingham, it was his first Test wicket on English soil for exactly 1,000 days. Mind you, 24 hours earlier he had bowled his first delivery on English soil for 999 days, so the moral of the story was chastening whichever way you looked at it: to be a spinner in this country is, at times, to flirt with irrelevance. And that is a status Leach can ill afford.
SPORTS
England play match against Italy with just 2,000 children and their guardians in attendance due to Euro final chaos... as kids spark hilarious response on social media by chanting 'who are ya!' at the reigning European champions

England and Italy have been greeted by a crowd of around 2,000 children for their Nations League clash at Molineux owing to sanctions imposed on the hosts for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two countries. Players arrived to an eerily-quiet stadium, with only shouts...
UEFA
